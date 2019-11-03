Rep. Thomas Massie shared his letter to Nancy Pelosi calling on her to release the transcripts of the super-secret depositions.

Immediately.

Take a gander.

I’ve attended several hours of the secret depositions as a member of @GOPoversight cmte. Unfortunately, most of my colleagues and all of the media must rely on leaks to form their opinions. I’m urging @SpeakerPelosi to release the transcripts of the depositions immediately. pic.twitter.com/jD2sSGdv5F — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 2, 2019

Copies of full and unredacted transcripts, as provided for in House Rules … sounds pretty official, right?

Unlike the clown show of a resolution Democrats passed last week.

He continued:

The resolution the Democrats passed this week still allows for closed impeachment proceedings (which are happening next week in fact) and does not call for timely release of the transcripts… not even to my fellow members of Congress. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 2, 2019

All the resolution really did was to say what they were doing was legal and totally legit while limiting Republicans even more. Now, why oh why do you think Democrats would want to do this whole impeachment thing in secret in the first place?

Yeah, we know you know this is a total joke and a desperate attempt at stretching out something that isn’t there for the 2020 election but we had to ask because it makes this whole thing look even worse. And that’s what we do ya’ know.

You’re right. They foreshadowed their plan openly for 3 years and now surprised, shocked, and upset. Amazing to me. — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) November 2, 2019

I thought I was supposed to be represented in Congress. If my congressional rep is shut out I’m not being represented. — Franklin E. Sr (@Frank_E_Sr) November 2, 2019

Interestingly enough, there are several people on Massie’s thread who keep claiming it is Boehner’s fault because he changed the rules HOWEVER that is a false talking point pushed by the media. Brit Hume himself spoke with Boehner on the accusation that he changed the rules, and he claimed this was untrue.

But whatever helps the Left sleep at night.

This whole thing is a farce — Eve Burton (@nitaevie) November 2, 2019

That’s putting it nicely.

As a taxpayer paying the salaries of these public servants… how are they allowed just to make up new rules without people's Representatives being included? I think we need a Police Force as it appears there is no justice system currently — Finns (@PoppyFinns) November 2, 2019

Because orange man bad, duh.

