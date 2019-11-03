Charles Payne is tired of Never Trumpers hating Trump so much they’re willing to root for the country to fail, and honestly we can hardly blame him. It was one thing to work against Trump during the primaries when many people on the Right were not thrilled with the rough-around-the-edges candidate (this editor included), but once he won it was time to do what we could with what we had and work to make this country the best it can be.

And to be fair, Trump has done a far better job than this editor expected.

But for some reason, there is this little pocket of people who continues to hope for the worst not only for Trump but for America, which seems so backassward for supposed Conservatives.

I'm so tired of Never Trumpers increasing put downs of Trump voters. They lost Republican voters and probably will never get them back because they don't respect their will or thinking. In politics you sell a message and nobody is buying the air of superiority from "GOP elites" — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 2, 2019

Telling people who vote differently from you that they are stupid is far from the best way to get them on your side.

Just sayin’.

Authentic criticism of Trump is important. But barbs aimed at his voters ain't how to bring the flock back. Celebrate jobs & higher wages, home ownership & the stock market. Rooting for failure, ignoring success and dissing voters proves you only ever cared about your influence. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 2, 2019

Charles is right, you know.

‘Rooting for failure, ignoring success and dissing voters proves you only ever cared about your influence.’

Boo and yah.

I remember when #NeverTrump included conservatives. All that's left, it seems, are establishment GOP types. The same ones who tried to destroy the Tea Party. — JereCTN (@JereCTN) November 2, 2019

There does seem to be a little overlap …

So Ever Trumpers and Never Trumpers have this same thing in common? — Karen, Proud Texan and dog devotee (@kleegrubaugh) November 3, 2019

Fair point.

The same can be said about how the Democrats speak ill of Republicans and Trump voters (Many who are independents and Democrats).

It's a losing strategy.

It has been a long believed that a good political strategy was one can attack the candidate, but not the candidate's voters. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 2, 2019

What he said. ^

Well said Charles. And, even if they changed their tune, at that point it would be viewed as a tactic and not sincere. When you lose trust, you lose a steadfast future while questioning the past. — VelvetHammer (@Maureen_Wenner) November 2, 2019

My mother stopped giving contributions to the GOP several years ago. She was tired of the elite oldtimer politicians “eating their young”. She was pro Trump because he was an outspoken outsider. She passed in October before he was elected. She would have been thrilled. — Mary (@mzlkil) November 2, 2019

We voted for these GOP clowns to go back to Washington and fight for us. They lied to us one too many times. We had to try something else and it was @realDonaldTrump . Best decision we ever made! — Toddlee (@toddiscursed) November 2, 2019

“I can vote for somebody I don’t like, but I can’t vote for somebody that doesn’t like me.”——they don’t get it and won’t….. — Joe (@Joe__Byrnes) November 2, 2019

How about, and we’re just spitballin’ here, but how about everyone who agrees on roughly 80% of everything put aside their disagreements and work together to keep socialism out of the White House? And then, after the election, we can all duke it out and figure out where we’re going next as a party?

Maybe?

Again, just spitballin’.

