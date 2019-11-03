The Left can’t meme.

Sorry, at this point it is a scientific fact.

They just can’t.

Probably because in order to meme one must have at least a sense of humor or be a teensy weensy bit clever, and as we’ve seen with many a Leftist on Twitter, they have completely lost their ability to laugh. When you spend all day, every day raging and angry because your party lost an election THREE YEARS AGO it’s bound to have an effect …

So you can see why this account and their tweet didn’t go over very well:

Warren's Meme Team is a volunteer effort of 🧠writers/❤️artists/✋marketers to make/spread creation templates that all @ewarren supporters can use. We aim to earn a content creation & distribution advantage for the primaries & general. Saving the nation w/ selfies & memes. 🧵: — Warren's Meme Team (@WarrensMemeTeam) November 3, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump has successfully outsourced creativity to his supporters. For Senator @ewarren to win, we must outperform the Meme efforts of our primary and general election competitors. WMT is a people power engine to help spread the campaign’s message faster and further. — Warren's Meme Team (@WarrensMemeTeam) November 3, 2019

🤪GIFs: Work on fun GIFs with viral potential on social. Not Templates, but still including.

🎨Graphics: Make art assets for various volunteer needs. Not Templates, but still including.

🖼️Memes: Collaboratively workshop image macro ideas. Sometimes can be made into Templates. — Warren's Meme Team (@WarrensMemeTeam) November 3, 2019

✋Distro 📣Social: Cleverly distribute ❤️Creative assets widely on major social channels.

🔵Wagons: Run Warren Wagons, our answer to Trump Trains, to increase network strength. — Warren's Meme Team (@WarrensMemeTeam) November 3, 2019

Yeah yeah, there is a WHOLE lot more to this thread (like way, way more) but to be honest, it’s just a bunch of rambling about how important it is for the Left to stop sucking at posting memes. And like clockwork, the folks who CAN meme (you know, the ones on the Right), were more than happy to show the ‘meme team’ how it’s done.

You’re going to hate what comes next. — Nope (@DonnaIsntHere) November 3, 2019

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is beautiful. Join the “movement” my pretties pic.twitter.com/O3ilUTZjFN — bubbye beto (@3patricksmith) November 3, 2019

Ok Boomer. — Macavity (@mysterycat314) November 3, 2019

The left can’t meme, and socialists sure as hell cant. pic.twitter.com/fe6POEzEBG — et politica ingenio 🇺🇸🚀 (@peekaso) November 3, 2019

Hey @ewarren, I heard you like memes, so I put a meme in your meme, so you can cry while you cry. pic.twitter.com/w36ZV3VF7z — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) November 3, 2019

And THIS is how it’s done, folks. ^

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

