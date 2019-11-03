The Left is super stoked because a bunch of idiots allegedly booed Trump again, this time during UFC244.

It doesn’t take much for these overly emotional, insecure, constantly-raging yahoos to feel like they’ve had a win, does it.

Yeah, we know, it’s pretty sad. Not to mention we’re seeing some rumblings that Trump wasn’t actually booed all that much in the first place …

A Derrick Lewis post-fight interview is about to happen. @espn we apologize in advance … #UFC244 — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Note, we share UFC’s sentiment about Derrick Lewis’ interview except for one piece. To be honest, it’s pretty rough so if you would rather not listen to even ‘beeped’ out language we suggest you give the actual interview a pass. HOWEVER, what he says about and to Donald Trump is, in our humble opinion, makes it worth it. Especially since so many hyenas on Twitter think the ‘booing’ of Trump was somehow meaningful.

Watch.

Shoutout to his boy in the White House.

And we told you, the rest was … well, interesting?

Derrick Lewis is a treasure. Why does this man not have his own podcast/show? #UFC244 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 3, 2019

Eh.

Maybe? He definitely doesn’t hold back … we suppose that’s a good thing.

I would sponsor his show — MyBookie MMA (@MyBookieMMA) November 3, 2019

And there ya’ go.

Heh.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

‘Not BUYIN’ it’: Techno Fog takes DOJ’s response to Flynn’s attorney apart in eye-opening thread (assist from Margot Cleveland)

‘Likely a LIE and the same felony Flynn charged with’: Undercover Huber’s must-read thread so VERY damning for Peter Strzok

‘Formalized a RIGGED process’: Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution