Techno Fog put together an interesting (fascinating, disconcerting, troubling, crazy) thread about the DOJ’s response to Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell.

Ya’ don’t say.

Trending

Once existed.

That sort of implies it did exist, yes? No?

Man, this tinfoil gets itchy on your head after a while.

So in other words (we think), the DOJ is denying claims Strzok edited his notes after the fact.

Even though when you read through this thread and the one Undercover Huber put together, it just doesn’t add up.

If you’re confused AF don’t feel bad, this stuff reads like stereo instructions written backward in Mandarin by someone who was being chased while writing them. Luckily, The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland wrote a separate thread that shed a little more light on what is going on here.

Get some popcorn.

See Techno’s tweet with the supposedly ‘immaterial’ statements in blue.

So the DOJ doesn’t get to just decide something is ‘immaterial’.

Who knew?

RIGHT?!

Something stinks in Denmark, folks.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

‘Likely a LIE and the same felony Flynn charged with’: Undercover Huber’s must-read thread so VERY damning for Peter Strzok

WOMPITY womp womp! Byron York has more bad news for Democrats and the Resistance (but great news for America!)

‘Formalized a RIGGED process’: Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DoJFlynnMargot ClevelandSidney PowellStrzokTechno Fog