Nancy Pelosi was right to push back on the impeachment debacle in the very beginning. We hate to give her credit but considering she’s been around since God was a boy she likely knew the whole thing would be a political disaster for the Democrats. Sadly, between the inexperienced, melodramatic, noisy and quite frankly dense new members of her party (looking at you, AOC), and pressure from an uninformed and angry base, Nancy caved.

And now she’s responsible for this pathetic impeachment resolution which really only made the Democrats’ political games more visible and blatant.

Kimberley Strassel summed the situation up perfectly (brutally):

Pelosi’s impeachment resolution was supposed to deprive the GOP of its complaint that the process wasn’t formal. But it just formalized a rigged process, writes @KimStrassel https://t.co/rcmWLBU3e8 via @WSJ — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 31, 2019

In other words, this impeachment thing is just … a mess.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The Pelosi impeachment resolution was supposed to deprive the GOP of its complaint that the process wasn’t formal. Instead, it formalized a rigged process—and gives Republicans a solid rationale for rejecting the entire proceeding. Democrats gripe that the GOP refuses to talk about the substance of the case against the president. But it is Democrats who have made that impossible, given the secrecy and one-sided approach. Due process is at the heart of America’s system of ordered liberty, and the “evidence” Democrats are secretly compiling in the basement of the House is already soiled. That’s why every House Republican—even vulnerable ones—felt confident in voting “no” on Thursday’s resolution. Republicans pointed out that even as Democrats were claiming the vote meant “transparency,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff was holding another closed hearing, to which most of the House and the president’s legal counsel weren’t privy. “Democrats cannot fix this process,” said House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney after the vote. “This is a process that has been fundamentally tainted.”

Fundamentally tainted.

Duh.

The only question left unanswered is what party will be replacing the Democrat party. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) November 1, 2019

How can this process be Constitutional if it fails due process and fairness? — BornAgnAmerican (@BornAgnAmerican) October 31, 2019

Let’s not pretend Democrats give a damn about being Constitutional.

If Nancy really wants to tell the American people the truth, why doesn’t she release the transcripts from Schiff’s star chamber inquisition? — Bruno Vono (@VonoBruno) October 31, 2019

The perfect day to vote on the witch hunt!🎃 — Patricia Edwards (@TedEd1951) November 1, 2019

Oooh, it was Halloween. Good point.

They need to drop the transcript garbage and just be honest: we want to remove Trump because we don’t like him. — Tim (@cynica1idealist) October 31, 2019

And they just can’t accept Trump beat Hillary FAIR AND SQUARE.

