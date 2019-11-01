Sounds like Eric Ciarmella’s attorneys really really REALLY don’t want us to know Eric’s name.

Oops, our bad … let’s try that again.

The whistleblower’s attorneys really really REALLY don’t want us to know the whistleblower’s name.

There, fixed it.

Heh.

In fact, they want his name hidden so badly they sent out a new statement all but threatening journalists for sharing his name.

‘… publications reporting such names will be personally liable for that harm. Such behavior is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless.’

What a crock.

Sean Davis seems about as impressed with this letter as we are.

This whole whistleblower thing is seriously just a joke.

An unfunny, boring, expensive, annoying joke.

Wonder if that means they’re liable?

What she said.

Yup, CNN would have doxxed the guy … err … reported on the guy’s identity weeks ago.

Such a gross visual.

Accurate, but gross.

So we need a whistleblower to blow the whistle on the whistleblower?

He’s right, this is all pretty damn ludicrous.

