We’re willing to bet Adam Scared Schiffless wasn’t a huge fan of Doug Collins calling down the thunder on his pointy little head after the House moved forward with their impeachment inquiry. He seems ticked OFF, and honestly who could blame him. It’s been months (years) of a ridiculous witch hunt and like most Americans, Doug has had enough.

Watch.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA): "Folks, this ain't over. Get ready. The cloud that is dropping will be dropping on their heads because process matters and substance will always win out in the end and this president has nothing to worry about on substance." https://t.co/pSqDwx1AxP pic.twitter.com/82VRwJpgJJ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 31, 2019

Odds on how much further Schiff’s beady little eyes bugged out of his head when he heard this?

“Come to the Judiciary Committee and take every question asked of you [Schiff]. Be the first witness and take every question asked of you, starting with your own involvement with the whistleblower. Folks, this ain’t over. Get ready. The cloud that is dropping will be dropping on their heads because process matters and substance will always win out in the end and this president has nothing to worry about on substance,” Collins said.

Dude, this is going to get so GOOD.

Why @RepDougCollins is one of my favorites! If he can subpoena Adam Schiff in the Judiciary step I have no doubt he will. And SHOULD! pic.twitter.com/RAH5jh21wc — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 1, 2019

‘Take EVERY question asked of you.’

And when he does, let’s hear all about Schiff-head’s relationship with the whistleblower UNDER OATH. Oh, and someone please remind Doug how Schiffty was trying to get nude photos of Trump as well, would be great to learn more about why he was trying to do that.

Well, Schiff always says that nobody is above the law. I guess we'll see… — Dr Thinkenstein (@TheRewster) November 1, 2019

Right? And surely he would want to be transparent in his efforts to remove a legally elected president.

HA HA HA HA HA … oh, ouch, our sides.

Can’t imagine that this circus of an event would let that happen. #ShiftySchiff pic.twitter.com/J3PQ7spDDj — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 1, 2019

Folks, this ain’t over. Lol — CWP (@CyberWarPodcast) November 1, 2019

In fact, it sounds like it’s just getting started.

Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent. It doesn’t take a stable genius to see the magnitude of this conflict. Or how destructive it is to our national security. https://t.co/X4yhTS2q1Z — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 29, 2019

And they can start by asking Schiff about THIS tweet.