If you want to know the real reason why Democrats are trying SO hard to impeach a legally elected president look no further than how well the country is doing under Trump.

To put it bluntly, they know they can’t beat him on logistics and reality alone because their policies and ideas just suck that much.

Truth hurts.

Bad news for Democrats, GREAT NEWS for America!

But isn’t that how it always works with the Democrats? They’re never happier than when Americans are struggling so they can pretend to come in and save us.

Don’t be surprised when they kick the impeachment inquiry into overdrive.

Americans are succeeding, they’ve gotta stop that!

Good news is always bad for Democrats, especially during an election year.

