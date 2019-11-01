Sharyl Attkisson was so close in her investigative reporting Obama’s administration allegedly ‘hacked’ into her computer. So it’s no wonder that when she starts tweeting about the various whistleblower angles that we’re all seeing come out (even though the traditional media are doing their best to spin spin spin), it’s no wonder she’s getting accused of pushing conspiracy theories.

Take a gander at this back and forth between Sharyl and some guy named Charles Cooper who is a verified EGG.

Gotta love Twitter.

If the reporting is correct, it implies the "whistleblower" could have been worried Trump was getting close to uncovering Democrat links to Ukraine's interference in US elections in 2016.

Who is the "Whistleblower" that's trying to take down Trump? https://t.co/toxiiJhnrI — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 1, 2019

Getting too close to the crap Democrats pulled in 2016 so they’re trying to stop Trump before they’re found out.

Sounds feasible at this point.

In other words, one might say the whistleblower and Democrats who advanced him are allegedly trying to obstruct justice and interfere with Trump admin. national security investigation involving 2016 interference.

(However, other side says it is @realDonaldTrump who was wrong.) https://t.co/pMUfrK6nan — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 1, 2019

And gosh, didn’t Democrats tell us how bad obstruction of justice is?

Huh.

Guess Charles didn’t like this tweet because …

Sharyl, the contention that Ukraine supposedly played a role in the 2016 election is part and parcel of the pro-conspiracy crowd's playbook. So far, there's not a whit of evidence to back up their claim. Or perhaps you have new facts? https://t.co/QmUFT0CMVD — Charles Cooper (@coopeydoop) November 1, 2019

A whit of evidence?

*sigh*

These people.

Not sure why they insist on debating Sharyl, it never ends well for them.

You can say Politico is part of the pro-conspiracy crowd, I suppose, if you like. But as you know, not every conspiracy is false. In fact, most crimes or schemes involving more than one person is technically a conspiracy. https://t.co/9Y1h9ZgwAB — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 1, 2019

Ever notice that when it’s the Democrats who have allegedly done something wrong it magically turns into a conspiracy?

That's an awfully weak defense. If you have facts, not conjecture, then great. Let's see them. Otherwise, it's simply more lazy recycling of conspiracy theories. Enough already. We need to get back to reality in the nation. https://t.co/0afAiGlZKS — Charles Cooper (@coopeydoop) November 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We need to get back to reality as a nation.

Someone tell that to Pelosi and Schiff.

If you think the Politico reporting is weak, or if you wish to call it a "conspiracy theory" (#PropagandaAlert) you are entitled to that opinion! But, factually, much of Politico's reporting has been confirmed by others and seems relevant to today's discussion. #RealityCheck https://t.co/twfBerT4yO — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 1, 2019

Dude, just take the L. Walk away.

Um, I didn't say what u claim. I suggested we try and stick to facts, not unproven conspiracy theories. U keep pointing to Politico. Good org but again, have they conducted a full-fledged investigation to back up yr claim? Have they adopted an editorial position to that POV? https://t.co/3dL4opQqgR — Charles Cooper (@coopeydoop) November 1, 2019

Umm … he did say what she claimed.

What "position" Coopey?

Here's one article, no editorial. Again, you're free to call Politico or anybody else "conspiratorial" when you disagree with them but … that propaganda phrase only goes so far, factually.

https://t.co/TGFrVR1IqA https://t.co/WptGKgLGU0 pic.twitter.com/INL1cbdh38 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 1, 2019

Coopey.

Heh.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

‘Formalized a RIGGED process’: Kimberley Strassel drops a big ol’ truth-bomb on Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution

‘Disgusting attempt to intimidate journos’: Whistleblower attorneys really REALLY don’t want his name out there (statement)

‘This ain’t OVER’: Rep. Doug Collins calls down the THUNDER on Adam Schiff (HOO-boy, time to put up or SHUT UP)