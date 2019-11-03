This.
Is.
So.
Good.
On Friday, November 1, Watter’s World shared a tweet about their upcoming interview with former Navy Seal and dog trainer Mike Ritland (who is a total bada*s, by the way).
TOMORROW: The Media went NUTS over a photoshopped image of President Trump with a War Dog. We have a Former Navy Seal and Dog Trainer Mike Ritland with His Dog Nero to discuss. Tune in tomorrow 8PM ET on #FoxNews! pic.twitter.com/uJPs37tuNY
— Watters' World (@WattersWorld) November 1, 2019
We’re thinking Jesse Watters might’ve gotten a bit more than he asked for … or then again, he may have loved it as much as the rest of us.
Watch all the way to the end.
Trust us.
I just fell down!😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sfNLssmu1l
— Karli Bonne’⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kbq225) November 3, 2019
The look on Jesse’s face is so awesome and OMG, Ritland making this a PSA … so damn clever.
USA USA USA!
😂😂😂 I love USNS! https://t.co/I2HsOJMvY1
— Scott R Lemon (@ScottRLemon) November 3, 2019
We do too.
— Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) November 3, 2019
Best clip ever.
— Exec Producer of Dark Web Flashing Videos (@ATxFellow) November 3, 2019
Holy cow, that was hilarious! 😂
— Deplorable Tree-Huggin' Animal Lover Marie Wh*te (@sisalgirl) November 3, 2019
Hahahahaha. That was great
— kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 3, 2019
Awesome. Just awesome.
— George (@socalgeorge) November 3, 2019
Told you.
— Tracy Burgett Trobaugh (@rucrazy_97) November 3, 2019
Thinking it’s pretty safe to say Ritland is the GOAT.
-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–
Related:
OOPSIE! Lefties having resist-gasm over #TrumpBooedAgain at #UFC244 musta missed Derrick Lewis’ post-fight interview (watch)
‘Not BUYIN’ it’: Techno Fog takes DOJ’s response to Flynn’s attorney apart in eye-opening thread (assist from Margot Cleveland)
‘Likely a LIE and the same felony Flynn charged with’: Undercover Huber’s must-read thread so VERY damning for Peter Strzok