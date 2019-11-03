This.

Is.

So.

Good.

On Friday, November 1, Watter’s World shared a tweet about their upcoming interview with former Navy Seal and dog trainer Mike Ritland (who is a total bada*s, by the way).

We’re thinking Jesse Watters might’ve gotten a bit more than he asked for … or then again, he may have loved it as much as the rest of us.

Watch all the way to the end.

Trust us.

Trending

The look on Jesse’s face is so awesome and OMG, Ritland making this a PSA … so damn clever.

USA USA USA!

We do too.

Told you.

Thinking it’s pretty safe to say Ritland is the GOAT.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

OOPSIE! Lefties having resist-gasm over #TrumpBooedAgain at #UFC244 musta missed Derrick Lewis’ post-fight interview (watch)

‘Not BUYIN’ it’: Techno Fog takes DOJ’s response to Flynn’s attorney apart in eye-opening thread (assist from Margot Cleveland)

‘Likely a LIE and the same felony Flynn charged with’: Undercover Huber’s must-read thread so VERY damning for Peter Strzok

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: EpsteinJesse WattersMike RitlandWatters' World