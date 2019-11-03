This.

Is.

So.

Good.

On Friday, November 1, Watter’s World shared a tweet about their upcoming interview with former Navy Seal and dog trainer Mike Ritland (who is a total bada*s, by the way).

TOMORROW: The Media went NUTS over a photoshopped image of President Trump with a War Dog. We have a Former Navy Seal and Dog Trainer Mike Ritland with His Dog Nero to discuss. Tune in tomorrow 8PM ET on #FoxNews! pic.twitter.com/uJPs37tuNY — Watters' World (@WattersWorld) November 1, 2019

We’re thinking Jesse Watters might’ve gotten a bit more than he asked for … or then again, he may have loved it as much as the rest of us.

Watch all the way to the end.

Trust us.

The look on Jesse’s face is so awesome and OMG, Ritland making this a PSA … so damn clever.

USA USA USA!

😂😂😂 I love USNS! https://t.co/I2HsOJMvY1 — Scott R Lemon (@ScottRLemon) November 3, 2019

We do too.

pic.twitter.com/xnllOl68xE — Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) November 3, 2019

Best clip ever. — Exec Producer of Dark Web Flashing Videos (@ATxFellow) November 3, 2019

Holy cow, that was hilarious! 😂 — Deplorable Tree-Huggin' Animal Lover Marie Wh*te (@sisalgirl) November 3, 2019

Hahahahaha. That was great — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 3, 2019

Awesome. Just awesome. — George (@socalgeorge) November 3, 2019

Told you.

Thinking it’s pretty safe to say Ritland is the GOAT.

