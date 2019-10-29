Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats released their ‘impeachment resolution’ and … wow.

We’re not entirely sure this is much of a resolution at all.

Sean Davis had some not-so-supportive thoughts about the non-resolution himself:

This Pelosi non-impeachment resolution is hilarious. It goes out of its way to avoid authorizing a specific investigation and delegation of authority and instead repeatedly references an "investigation" that under the rules of the House doesn't even exist. https://t.co/KYIoKkL31J — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2019

How hard do you think Trump laughed at this?

Seriously. It doesn’t do a damn thing other than excuse the slack-a*s way they’ve been doing things all along. There is no actual authorization included for any specific investigation.

And they wonder why none of us take them the least bit seriously.

Pelosi's resolution references "the existing House of Representatives inquiry," but no such House of Representatives investigation exists, because the House of Representatives never authorized one. And this resolution doesn't either. pic.twitter.com/blss6WWPBh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2019

She’s trying to pretend they authorized the investigation without actually authorizing it. Oh, and the little nugget about impeachment being their Constitution right is adorbs.

Pelosi and House Democrats are clearly trying to play games with the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. and are hoping that the federal judges won't notice their sleight of hand in trying to claim unlimited impeachment investigative authority without actually voting to delegate it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2019

Pathetic, ain’t it?

No wonder Nancy was so opposed to this from the get-go.

Democrats can't up and authorize a real investigation now, because that would be an admission that previous demands were unauthorized, nuking their current case. So they're left to play cutesy games where they reference a non-existent investigation and hope nobody will notice. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2019

What a joke.

Because there is no crime, therefore no reason to impeach, therefore nobody wants to be stuck voting for impeachment in order to begin hearings which would definitively show that there is/was NO CRIME. — Laine Peitzmeier (@LDPeitzmeier) October 29, 2019

All they're trying to do is delay as long as they can and avoid a real vote for impeachment because they pass the baton to the senate. Meanwhile interview as many anti-Trump government officials that they can and keep fingers crossed something comes up to keep the smears going. — Highbrow Haze (@HighbrowHaze) October 29, 2019

They want to delay a vote and draw this ridiculous process out long enough to help with the 2020 election … but it seems like they’re running out of time, especially with Barr’s interview yesterday about how well Durham’s investigation is going.

They’re scrambling.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

THAT’S a relief! Sean Spicier’s tweets on Never Trump, Baghdadi, and Adam Schiff bring out a HORDE of stupid

TICK TOCK: Sen. Chuck Grassley closing in on a KEY piece of Hillary’s email scandal (wait, so Comey LIED?!)

‘Hunted Trump aides instead of terrorists’: Thread serves as reminder of what an absolute FAILURE John Brennan was