Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats released their ‘impeachment resolution’ and … wow.

We’re not entirely sure this is much of a resolution at all.

Sean Davis had some not-so-supportive thoughts about the non-resolution himself:

How hard do you think Trump laughed at this?

Seriously. It doesn’t do a damn thing other than excuse the slack-a*s way they’ve been doing things all along. There is no actual authorization included for any specific investigation.

And they wonder why none of us take them the least bit seriously.

Trending

She’s trying to pretend they authorized the investigation without actually authorizing it. Oh, and the little nugget about impeachment being their Constitution right is adorbs.

Pathetic, ain’t it?

No wonder Nancy was so opposed to this from the get-go.

What a joke.

They want to delay a vote and draw this ridiculous process out long enough to help with the 2020 election … but it seems like they’re running out of time, especially with Barr’s interview yesterday about how well Durham’s investigation is going.

They’re scrambling.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

THAT’S a relief! Sean Spicier’s tweets on Never Trump, Baghdadi, and Adam Schiff bring out a HORDE of stupid

TICK TOCK: Sen. Chuck Grassley closing in on a KEY piece of Hillary’s email scandal (wait, so Comey LIED?!)

‘Hunted Trump aides instead of terrorists’: Thread serves as reminder of what an absolute FAILURE John Brennan was

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: House DemocratsImpeachment ResolutionNancy PelosiSean DavisTrump