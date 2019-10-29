As Twitchy reported earlier, John Brennan was busy on Twitter babbling a whole lot of world salad about the Deep State in response to Trump tweeting about the ongoing Ukraine investigation.

National peril?

What the Hell? And did he really call the Deep State, ‘patriots’?

We have so many questions about this tweet.

In response, Julie Kelly shared her story in a series of tweets reminding us of just how bad Brennan really was at his job during the Obama administration. We suppose it’s hard to catch the real bad guys like al-Baghdadi when you’re too busy spying on the Trump campaign.

While John Brennan encourages a military coup on Twitter today, we need to remember what a failure he was; how he squandered precious resources in his vicious pursuit of Team Trump; and that he hunted campaign aides instead of terrorists: https://t.co/lB2lQnVhWn — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 29, 2019

According to Clapper they were only following orders from that Obama guy.

From American Greatness:

“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” Marsha Mueller, Kayla’s mother, told the Arizona Republic on Sunday. The former president, who famously referred to the al-Qaeda offshoot as a “JV team” in 2014 shortly before ISIS declared a caliphate, fumbled his response to its growing threat in the final years of his presidency. Obama admitted during the G7 meeting in June 2015 that his administration did not have a “complete strategy” to fight ISIS and that the details, including cooperation with our allies, were “not worked out.” But in 2016, rather than successfully hunting down terrorists including Mueller’s captors, Obama and his top national security officials hunted down Trump campaign aides. Baghdadi’s death should be a reminder—an infuriating one at that—of how the Obama administration, particularly the CIA and FBI, squandered vital resources in service to a politically motivated investigation into Trump and his presidential campaign rather than focusing their efforts on the legitimate threats facing the country.

They never thought she’d lose.

In 2015, Obama told Kayla Mueller’s parents that they would find the monsters responsible for her torture and death. But instead, the Obama White House, CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSC went after Trump and his campaign. A massive national security failure:https://t.co/lB2lQnVhWn — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 29, 2019

This reminds us of the time Hillary and Obama promised the families of those murdered in Benghazi that the producer of that YouTube video would pay … good times.

Not a single scandal in that administration though, right Joe Biden?

