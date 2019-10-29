The fact that no one is sure if the Democrats’ ‘impeachment resolution’ is real or spin says so much about their pathetic efforts to remove a sitting president, and ain’t none of it good.

The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland put together a tiny thread (aka a threadette) about why this is a YUGE mistake for the Democrats and ultimately an early Christmas gift for the GOP.

THREADETTE: Without reading text of the House's supposed "impeachment" resolution I don't know if it's legit or a spin, BUT if legit, it tells me that Dem leaders think they have built up enough public outrage to allow their members to vote for something impeachment-related 1/ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 29, 2019

It’s always been about the public outrage and not about the facts, which is probably why Schiff has worked so hard to do so much of it in secret. They know they don’t have anything but they also know the media will help them build outrage throughout their vapid base which is what they really want for the upcoming election.

When they babble about protecting the rule of law or the Constitution feel free to call bullsh*t, because it is.

2/2 going into 2020 elections. Big mistake. Big. Yuge! Average Joe Americans are ignoring the D.C. noise and think it's silly Russia, Russia, Russia II nonsense. And Republican ads will highlight Dems failure to take on problems & focus on this silliness. END. pic.twitter.com/NJEjI2Tu9K — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 29, 2019

YUGE MISTAKE!

GOP says thanks, Dems.

Speaker Pelosi, asked by @AlexNBCNews to comment on the impeachment resolution: “It’s not an impeachment resolution.” pic.twitter.com/9A6qBan9mf — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) October 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, everything is stupid.

My understanding is that it validates the current inquiry & expand to include judiciary; it will not include the ability for R’s to subpoena and / or call rebuttal witnesses, nor allow POTUS’s lawyers to question witnesses — KW (@KMW_main) October 29, 2019

So in other words, just another sideshow in their ridiculous circus.

But you knew that.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

‘Durham says HI’: John Brennan’s tweet babbling about Deep State staying resolute against ‘political headwinds’ all TOO telling

More political theater! Foreign policy alum Jordan Schachtel takes Dem’s NSC witness in Ukraine hoax APART in just 2 tweets

OUCH! Ted Cruz makes Neera Tanden look like a fool (which granted, isn’t hard) over her tweet praising DC for booing Trump