RUH-ROH! They really got Trump this time!

Just kidding.

But hey, that’s clearly what Andrew Desiderio here wants his readers to think. After all, just take a look at that list of qualifications!

There’s just a few problems here which foreign policy alum Jordan Schachtel was good enough to point out.

So their big NSC witness knows what the rest of Americans do because we’ve seen the transcript. We bet Trump is just shakin’ in his boots.

Heh.

This Ukraine hoax is starting to be as embarrassing as the Russian collusion hoax.

But he really believes Trump did something bad, man!

It’s all so stupid.

Schachtel continued.

What he said. ^

Our interpretation is this Ukraine thing is all stupid.

Not to mention they played the Russian immigrant card.

*sigh*

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

