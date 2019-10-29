Color us not shocked that Neera Tanden had a resist-gasm over the trolls booing President Trump at Game Five of the World Series.

She worked for Hillary Clinton after all …

I believe the Lock Him Up chant at the Nationals game was affirmatively good; not just not bad. Because it demonstrates Trump and his policies are opposed by large numbers of normal, every day people. The public needs to see opposition- just like the saw it in the Women's March — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 28, 2019

The fact she thinks the people who work in DC are ‘normal, everyday people’ tells you just how absolutely out of touch she and other Democrats really are when it comes to ACTUAL normal, everyday people.

Yes, an army of wealthy, entitled DC lobbyists—getting rich on the growth of the fed govt—truly represents We the People. https://t.co/hNqLLTnFJp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 29, 2019

Not to mention most of the idiots booing were ‘plants’ who were given free tickets by the resistance. Hell, Tom Arnold was bragging about it being a total setup which means it was legitimate opposition.

Go Ted! Go Astros!

Neera should have left it alone but instead she doubled down:

What’s fascinating about this tweet is @tedcruz basically makes my point – the GOP can’t handle the idea that thousands of everyday Americans would boo Trump. So they need to attack, malign and make the other Nationals fans instead. That’s why we need to protest Trump everywhere https://t.co/6IQIcsGvQa — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 29, 2019

Yeah, that’s not what he said and she in turn proved HIS point. She seems to think DC represents the rest of America, and it really doesn’t.

Heck, it’s not even a state. *cue the Liberal screeching*

And then they lost. Just another reason Texas wins. — Jessica #TakeItBack Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 29, 2019

This editor is a Rockies fan, but after the crap DC pulled she’s definitely an Astros fan right now.

Good one Ted! 👍. How dare she think that the people in that stadium represent America. Those boos clearly showed America that Washington is separate from WE THE PEOPLE. Go Astros!!! ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ — Brenda Garcia Davis (@BrendaGDavis9) October 29, 2019

We imagine there will be many a new Astros fan during tonight’s game.

#GoAstros

