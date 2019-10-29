Remember when Chris Hayes jumped out to defend Brett Kavanaugh from being politically blackmailed? KIDDING.

Of course he didn’t do that because you know, Kavanaugh was nominated by ‘orange man bad’ so it was AOK for a bunch of soulless, lying, manipulative, power-hungry, self-important Democrats to try and destroy him.

But it’s not ok for Katie Hill to be held accountable for her actions, even if the evidence against her is actually real.

Look at this BS.

.@chrislhayes on the implications of Rep. Katie Hill's resignation: “There’s going to be a generation of politicians where there are thousands of images around. We’re going to have to decide as a society if we’re going to let that be a permanent source of blackmail…” pic.twitter.com/5D9jt0Bbiz — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 29, 2019

FFS.

Media- photographs shouldn’t be used against Democrats.

Also Media- KAVANAUGH’S YEARBOOK FROM ALMOST 4 DECADES AGO!!!!!!!! LOOK WHAT’S IN THE YEARBOOK!!!!!https://t.co/jc8wIY2nde — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) October 29, 2019

They really are just a joke.

Chris Hayes already made the decision for society apparently. https://t.co/tbyDUtxLAc — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) October 29, 2019

Or perhaps we ask ourselves: Why are so many young people allowing others to take compromising photos of them? Why are we just accepting this as the norm? Is this "progress" and moving us in the right direction as a society? — Move Over (@conartist71) October 29, 2019

Or even better, elected officials behave in a manner where they know they could be seen or photographed at any moment. Crazy talk, right?

It’s still unethical behavior and abuse of power. We can address the consequences against those who try to blackmail, but we should never make excuse the politician’s behavior. — Nobody (@Truth_Seeker_5) October 29, 2019

But it’s ok when a Democrat does it, duh.

I dunno. I think the key is to never send nudes. — Leans to the Left (@CodeNameD57) October 29, 2019

DING DING DING.

Rule number one, don’t sleep with the help. — Tom (@NCSU_Tom) October 29, 2019

Why shouldn’t they be held to the highest standard? Hard working tax payers pay for their salaries. Elected officials should be scrutinized the most. They don’t always earn job based on total qualifications of the norm, it’s mostly popularity earned. — Sean D (@Settler55) October 29, 2019

Or! Just don’t bang staffers! — Spider-Ken (@SpiderKenX) October 29, 2019

The media are working overtime to make an abuser like Katie Hill the victim, just because she has a D by her name. If that’s not pathetic this editor doesn’t know what is.

