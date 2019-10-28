It’s fascinating how hard the Left is working to make sure Trump gets ZERO credit for taking out al-Baghdadi. We get it, if they admit he did something right their whole ‘IMPEACH THE EVIL ORANGE MAN’ narrative falls apart but this is just embarrassing. Earlier Twitchy covered them calling Nate Silver the alt-right (RIGHT?!) which led to this pretty heated back and forth between Hal Sparks and wounded warrior, Johnny Joey Jones.

It’s not HIS day.. you greasy m*************r!. We wouldn’t have gotten this scumbag without the Kurds who Trump hung out to Die… they had to move up the timeline because of Trump’s pull out. He wants credit for something he almost singlehandedly F*cked Up. Take a shower. https://t.co/R2a0w3x1xd — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 28, 2019

Doncha love how much these yahoos suddenly care about the Kurds? That’s not convenient or anything.

Remember that time Obama left me and mine hung out to dry then took credit when our peers killed OBL? https://t.co/SEbiHL4uJf — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 28, 2019

Ooh, ooh, we do!

“Tonight, we give thanks to the countless intelligence and counterterrorism professionals who’ve worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome. The American people do not see their work, nor know their names. But tonight, they feel the satisfaction of their work.” — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 28, 2019

Which has nothing to do with what Johnny said but whatever makes Hal feel better about himself.

So I need to go pull remarks from trump, or are we done with the tit for tat? With all due respect, use any number of things he’s said to sooth your personal hate for the man. This op, like OBL transcends that petty garbage. https://t.co/7xczIbSCCc — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 28, 2019

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD, DUDE.

It’s all just so damn exhausting.

Sorry.. was there a Tit or a tat?… your tweet seemed to assert something that did not actually happen. I showed you it didn’t. Your “tit” was caught in a ringer. 😎 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 28, 2019

Would it be rude for this editor to call Hal an as*hole because yeah, that guy’s an as*hole.

Sorry, not sorry.

Johnny came back with a vengeance.

As a man who deployed and was blown up directly related to political maneuvering I can assure My life was a leveraged for his reelection https://t.co/zwfHxfEZpi — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 28, 2019

Take a seat, Hal.

Several of them.

You know I have the upmost respect for your service and sacrifice and even in a back and forth like this my line is drawn at questioning your beliefs or feelings about your deployments or service. I stand by my point but I salute you. — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 28, 2019

Considering his point was horsecrap … good luck standing by it.

And save the salute, Hal, no one’s buying it.

So in other words, regardless of @Johnny_Joey says….its doesnt matter cause "Orange man bad" — They Call me the Snowman, cooooomooooon! (@jsundi13) October 28, 2019

Yup.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

Let the PANICKING begin! AG Barr shares early details about Durham’s investigation in exclusive interview and RUH-ROH

That’s odd: Sharyl Attkisson uses Obama’s official WH photographer to make damning point about Benghazi photos

How hard do you think he’ll laugh at THIS?! Dianne Feinstein shares recusal letter Sen. Judiciary Comm. Dems sent to Barr (screenshot)