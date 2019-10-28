Obama’s official White House photographer, Pete Souza, did his best to spread a conspiracy (aka lie) about Trump not being at the WH during the attack on Baghdadi.

And of course, the Left being what it is, the lie spread like WILDFIRE.

Eventually Souza did have to correct himself, but for whatever reason he did not remove the tweet with the lie in it. Sharyl Attkisson noticed something else Souza sort of ‘gave away’ by accident with his stunt.

This is interesting ("all photos saved under the law"). When I asked for White House & situation room photos the nite of Benghazi, White House photo office said I could likely have them by day's end. But Josh Earnest blocked release — and they've never been seen to this day. pic.twitter.com/pYAoLuXnyJ — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 28, 2019

Sharyl brings up an excellent point.

Why would Josh Earnest have blocked her request? Where are the photos? What do they show?

Hrm.

Obama was in Vegas w Jayzee — In the trenches 🇺🇸 (@lightlysaltedJC) October 28, 2019

That’s the rumor.

You are onto something. (Again.) — Political Nomad (@SmoleyDG) October 28, 2019

Maybe you could ask again? We will NEVER forget, regardless if they release photos/emails or not. — Laura Belveal (@laurabelveal1) October 28, 2019

Oh Sharyl, don't be silly. What difference does it make?

(with sarcasm) — Dana Skaggs (@DanaSkaggs1) October 28, 2019

Wow does that ever look photoshopped. — cporter73 (@cporter73) October 28, 2019

There are definitely some odd things about the photo. *adjusts tinfoil*

Why did he block them? Did you ever get a chance to ask him or those responsible for their release? Can you FOIA them? — World Citizen (@Uranian39) October 28, 2019

Inquiring minds wanna know.

