Obama’s official White House photographer, Pete Souza, did his best to spread a conspiracy (aka lie) about Trump not being at the WH during the attack on Baghdadi.

And of course, the Left being what it is, the lie spread like WILDFIRE.

Eventually Souza did have to correct himself, but for whatever reason he did not remove the tweet with the lie in it. Sharyl Attkisson noticed something else Souza sort of ‘gave away’ by accident with his stunt.

Sharyl brings up an excellent point.

Why would Josh Earnest have blocked her request? Where are the photos? What do they show?

Hrm.

That's the rumor.

There are definitely some odd things about the photo.

Inquiring minds wanna know.

