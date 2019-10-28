That Dianne Feinstein shared this without a shred of irony is absolutely hilarious. Now why oh why do you think Democrats are suddenly calling for Barr to ‘recuse himself’ from the Ukraine investigation?

For wanting to get to the bottom of the 2016 election Democrats sure seem to get skittish when they realize that’s exactly what Barr intends to do.

Look at this …

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have called on Attorney General Barr to recuse himself from matters related to Ukraine because of concerns about his role in President Trump’s efforts to damage a political opponent and undermine the Russia investigation pic.twitter.com/iTHoxNWtCo — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 27, 2019

Hilarious.

And not only no but Hell no.

Good one, DiFi. 😂 — Graybill Johnston (@grayjohnston) October 28, 2019

These look suspiciously like the same senators that tried to deprive Justice Kavanaugh of "due process". What's going on Feinstein, your limo driver read to much of Mao's "Little Red Book" to you? — Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 28, 2019

Yeah, we noticed that too.

Are you scared?? — Guess what (@RobC_BOI) October 28, 2019

How pathetic. How about: NO. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) October 28, 2019

Convenient ain’t it?

Give it a test, Dianne! AG Barr is only doing his job. Do you feel the threat of him discovering your corruption? Is he too close? — dsteffey (@dsteffey) October 28, 2019

LOL! No. File this under "Things that will never happen". You should call your Chinese driver, go home, and sit this one out Comrade. pic.twitter.com/UvgQC8U9EM — Christy ÓCatháin – Iowa Girl (@cdokane) October 28, 2019

So much ouch in one tweet.

Cockroaches never like the lights being turned on. — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) October 28, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

OMG this is so damn GOOD! WATCH Brandon Straka absolutely LIGHT April Ryan UP to her face for being a liar (video)

Because there were NEVER wildfires before now! AOC exploiting CA fires to push her #GreenNewDeal BACKFIRES

Katie Hill’s terrible, horrible, no-good very bad day gets even WORSE when she sends a ‘girl power’ tweet AFTER resigning