That Dianne Feinstein shared this without a shred of irony is absolutely hilarious. Now why oh why do you think Democrats are suddenly calling for Barr to ‘recuse himself’ from the Ukraine investigation?

For wanting to get to the bottom of the 2016 election Democrats sure seem to get skittish when they realize that’s exactly what Barr intends to do.

Look at this …

Hilarious.

And not only no but Hell no.

Trending

Yeah, we noticed that too.

Convenient ain’t it?

So much ouch in one tweet.

Ain’t that the truth?

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

OMG this is so damn GOOD! WATCH Brandon Straka absolutely LIGHT April Ryan UP to her face for being a liar (video)

Because there were NEVER wildfires before now! AOC exploiting CA fires to push her #GreenNewDeal BACKFIRES

Katie Hill’s terrible, horrible, no-good very bad day gets even WORSE when she sends a ‘girl power’ tweet AFTER resigning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BarrDianne FeinsteinSenate Judiciary Committee DemsTrump