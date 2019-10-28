Katie Hill resigned over the weekend after it was found that she had been having inappropriate relations with a staffer (or two?). Granted, she did everything she possibly could to avoid taking responsibility for her own actions but still, she figured out it was the right thing to do.

But then she came back to Twitter and tweeted this nonsense …

To every girl and woman – to everyone who believes in this fight – this isn’t over. 💜💪🏼 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 28, 2019

What fight?

Huh?

Maybe she should give it a few days before she starts trying to influence every girl and woman, just sayin’. Because this did not go well.

You cheated and got caught, don't make it into more than it is. — David Ross (@djross95) October 28, 2019

What struggle are you referring to? Trust me, I wouldn't want my daughter idolizing you at all. — JMR Philomathia (@JMR1834) October 28, 2019

Since you have problems following House rules, I’ve happily posted this for you. pic.twitter.com/yGBCDinKqh — Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) October 28, 2019

Oof.

So much privilege! Typical leftist going straight into victimhood mode so as not to be held accountable for wrongdoing. #metoo

If you were Ted Cruz, it would be over. — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) October 28, 2019

Nah, it’s over… — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) October 28, 2019

Tough crowd, right?

Oh, and for those people claiming Katie is somehow the victim in all of this and being slut-shamed, this thread from a Conservative woman is for them.

Oopsie.

Not "anything wrong at all" with violating the House code of conduct she agreed to when she was sworn in. https://t.co/KKOo4nenfK — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 28, 2019

Double oopsie.

I get so confused about when stuff is wrong and when it isn't, so I helpfully prepared a chart pic.twitter.com/KbAGl7lTho — Mo Mo (@molratty) October 28, 2019

Ding ding ding.

But still …

Yes, Katie, it is over.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

BOOM: Mollie Hemingway makes perfect counterpoint to Joe Scarborough condemning ‘booing’ that makes Left look even WORSE

Completely UNHINGED –> Lefties FURIOUS Trump didn’t bring Barron to Game 5 so he could see them BOO his father

They can’t DEAL! Joe Scarborough speaks out against ‘booing’ Trump at World Series game and causes MASSIVE Lefty meltdown