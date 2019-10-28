Katie Hill resigned over the weekend after it was found that she had been having inappropriate relations with a staffer (or two?). Granted, she did everything she possibly could to avoid taking responsibility for her own actions but still, she figured out it was the right thing to do.

But then she came back to Twitter and tweeted this nonsense …

What fight?

Huh?

Maybe she should give it a few days before she starts trying to influence every girl and woman, just sayin’. Because this did not go well.

Oof.

Tough crowd, right?

Oh, and for those people claiming Katie is somehow the victim in all of this and being slut-shamed, this thread from a Conservative woman is for them.

Oopsie.

Double oopsie.

Ding ding ding.

But still …

Yes, Katie, it is over.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

