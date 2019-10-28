If you were waiting for the Left to really out-stupid themselves when it comes to being outraged over something Trump said or did, look no further than the ‘Barron’ trend on Twitter today.

Apparently, our tolerant, kind, giving friends on the Left are mad Trump didn’t bring his youngest son to Game 5 so he could get harassed and watch a bunch of unhinged psycho-hosebags attack and humiliate his father.

Pretty sure they’re not all that concerned about looking gross.

Seriously, look at this dumpster fire.

Trending

Hey guys, he doesn’t give a s**t about politics right now, it’s just in his name …

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Russia from our house.

Imagine thinking it’s somehow ok to talk about someone’s kid like this.

Just freakin’ clueless.

They think this is a good argument, like a super dunk on Trump.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

True story.

Folks, just leave Barron alone.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

