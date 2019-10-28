If you were waiting for the Left to really out-stupid themselves when it comes to being outraged over something Trump said or did, look no further than the ‘Barron’ trend on Twitter today.

Apparently, our tolerant, kind, giving friends on the Left are mad Trump didn’t bring his youngest son to Game 5 so he could get harassed and watch a bunch of unhinged psycho-hosebags attack and humiliate his father.

Maybe Trump didn’t take Barron to the game because it’s not good for him. Maybe Barron doesn’t like crowds. Maybe Trump knows people will be booing him and doesn’t want to expose his kid to that. Maybe he’s protecting him. Going after Trump because Barron wasn’t there is gross. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 28, 2019

Pretty sure they’re not all that concerned about looking gross.

Trump knows he’ll get booed in Washington DC (where he got 4% of the vote), why would he take Barron? They are finding ever dumber things to bag him about. #TDS https://t.co/Z18yNYxJvl — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 28, 2019

Leftists: LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO AAAAHHHHHHRRAAAARRRRARARARARARRARAEEEEEEEK!!!11!1!!11!1!1!1!1!1!1!! Also Leftists: why didn’t you bring your son Barron to a baseball game in the middle of the swamp? It would’ve been a nice experience! — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 28, 2019

Seriously, look at this dumpster fire.

A Father not taking his son to a baseball game, let alone a World Series game, is perhaps the worst indictment of a “family man” I’ve ever heard. I have a feeling Trump could have gotten Barron a ticket, if he got tickets for Scalise and Gaetz. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) October 28, 2019

Man, the numbers are ticking on this one. I’m guessing folks agree? I don’t give a shit about politics, right now. My dad played “A” ball. My best memories as a kid were watching him play. My dad’s a Republican (and a Red Sox fan). We can still talk baseball. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) October 28, 2019

Hey guys, he doesn’t give a s**t about politics right now, it’s just in his name …

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Russia from our house.

It’s been 15 hours since @realDonaldTrump tweeted anything. He must really be shook from getting booed at the game last night. I still can’t believe he didn’t take Barron Trump to the game though. — Lady Clay (@ProfessorJester) October 28, 2019

Haven’t seen Barron for months…who thinks he’s been shipped off to some boarding school? Or is there something else going on? And, yes, a loving parent would typically bring his young son but the d always needs to have his “security blanket” around him. — Nancy Kokesh 💙 (@nkokesh) October 28, 2019

Imagine thinking it’s somehow ok to talk about someone’s kid like this.

Barron and his parents attend the world series in box seats…. Oops, that's suck up Gaetz not Barron. — Clara P. Jones (@Clarapjones0) October 28, 2019

Barron is put on a lower step – Trump doesn't want his taller-more-handsome son to be seen next to his fat-orange-withering-ass. The handsome part came from the genes of the model-wife of course. #Barron #TrumpBooed #LockHimUp — Back to your Crib! (@TrumpBabyUS) October 28, 2019

I can't picture Trump being able to pick Barron out of a lineup of two, with the other person being Betty White. — Anti-Deplorable (@DeplorableAnti) October 28, 2019

Just freakin’ clueless.

Trumps kid Barron is always missing . Where’s he hiding and why wouldn’t he bring him to a World Series Game?? What’s the reason Ole Donnie ?? — IRON WOMAN!! (@11c6558cc63241f) October 28, 2019

They think this is a good argument, like a super dunk on Trump.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

I have never seen a president's kid used as a weapon the way Barron Trump is. There is no depths these Democrats will not stoop to. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 28, 2019

True story.

Folks, just leave Barron alone.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

They can’t DEAL! Joe Scarborough speaks out against ‘booing’ Trump at World Series game and causes MASSIVE Lefty meltdown

DAFUQ?! WaPo changes headline for ‘terrorist-in-Chief’ Al-Baghdadi’s obituary to shameful PC version

HELL YEAH: Warrior Johnny Joey Jones shuts down everyone bellyaching about how Trump described Baghdadi’s death