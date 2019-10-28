Joe Scarborough came out against the yahoos who booed the president during Game 5 of the World Series last night. Seems even ol’ Joe has figured out that a handful of Americans acting like unhinged lunatics at a baseball game doesn’t exactly paint the best picture of this country.

Watch.

"We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant 'Lock him up' to this president or to any president." — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019

Whoa, Joe acting like an adult? Alert the media.

You can probably guess how the Left reacted to this though:

@Morning_Joe i disagree with your ascertion that chanting “lock him up” was unamerican -It was the sound of Americans crying for freedom. — Elana Centor (@Stilettosat60) October 28, 2019

Wha?

There ya’ go.

Sorry Joe, he needed to hear that. He lives in a bubble. Surrounded by sycophants and Fox news. He needs to know the American public is fed up with him. — Sandy Cariello (@SandyCariello) October 28, 2019

Sure, it’s Trump who lives in a bubble.

Ha!

It's mocking him, not actually calling for him to be locked up without a trial. Relax. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 28, 2019

I disagree. We may be better off if the rest of the world gets the message that a lot of us do NOT support the psycho in chief. — Valyri Broder (@ValyriBroder) October 28, 2019

Psycho in Chief.

K.

Yeah Joe! They have important stuff to prove … hoo boy.

People are frustrated. They feel their voices are not heard. He’s getting away with so much with no consequences. This was their way, as Americans, to let him know WE are NOT happy — Kevin Clark (@KevinCofAugust) October 28, 2019

Well, a lot of us actually are happy but whatever makes this guy feel better.

Personally I want the world to hear it loud and clear. I want the world to know that there are a lot of us who see Trump as an affront to everything this country is supposed to stand for. I want the world to know we'll resume normal operations soon. — Ben, Disappointed. (@BenDisappointed) October 28, 2019

They want the world to know they’re a bunch of big babies who can’t accept the results of an election.

We've been lied to and have had the wool pulled over our eyes by this administration. Intentionally deceived, with lies everyday. He has embarrassed our country and forefathers. He deserved to be booed, we voted, that motherfolker cheated and is corrupt AF. — Rogue Yaya (@jerimickelberry) October 28, 2019

He’s actually a criminal tho…legally and morally… — janet norton (@ladypurple091) October 28, 2019

Huh?

Remember when AOC said it was more important to be morally correct than factually correct?

I think we want the world to know we have freedom of speech and that booing the president is not gonna get our heads bashed in as if we are Hong Kong protestors. — kathleen parr (@kathleenhussein) October 28, 2019

Watching these folks babble about freedom of speech, this is adorable.

I’m SUPER glad the entire world knows exactly what we think of him. — 👻 Emily Spookhausen 👻 (@silly_emily3) October 28, 2019

Do they really think we haven’t heard them shrieking and screeching about him since 2016?

Sorry, "we do not" typically have a lawless president and a single enabling party. Some norms will have to be suspended until he is gone. Bet Germany wishes it had the nerve in the 1930's to do a little chanting. — paulaptb (@paulaptlb) October 28, 2019

Hitler reference.

So damn predictable.

I thought you were done enabling the criminal? Or are you gearing up for more subtle normalization in 2020? — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 28, 2019

REEEEEEEEEEE

Every time I think you two have seen the light…you prove me wrong. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) October 28, 2019

Which is why they really shouldn’t try and pander to this crowd in the first place but hey, what do we know?

