Joe Scarborough came out against the yahoos who booed the president during Game 5 of the World Series last night. Seems even ol’ Joe has figured out that a handful of Americans acting like unhinged lunatics at a baseball game doesn’t exactly paint the best picture of this country.

Watch.

Whoa, Joe acting like an adult? Alert the media.

You can probably guess how the Left reacted to this though:

Wha?

There ya’ go.

Sure, it’s Trump who lives in a bubble.

Trending

Ha!

Psycho in Chief.

K.

Yeah Joe! They have important stuff to prove … hoo boy.

Well, a lot of us actually are happy but whatever makes this guy feel better.

They want the world to know they’re a bunch of big babies who can’t accept the results of an election.

Huh?

Remember when AOC said it was more important to be morally correct than factually correct?

Watching these folks babble about freedom of speech, this is adorable.

Do they really think we haven’t heard them shrieking and screeching about him since 2016?

Hitler reference.

So damn predictable.

REEEEEEEEEEE

Which is why they really shouldn’t try and pander to this crowd in the first place but hey, what do we know?

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

DAFUQ?! WaPo changes headline for ‘terrorist-in-Chief’ Al-Baghdadi’s obituary to shameful PC version

HELL YEAH: Warrior Johnny Joey Jones shuts down everyone bellyaching about how Trump described Baghdadi’s death

Desperate much, Jimmy?! James Clapper couldn’t wait to spin Baghdadi’s death as a NEGATIVE on #SOTU (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe ScarboroughMika BrzezinskiTrumpWorld Series