As Twitchy readers know, Joe Scarborough came out against those who booed Trump at Game Five claiming he didn’t think America wanted the world to see us behaving in that way.

And of course, the Left lost their ever-loving minds over it. Yeah yeah, these days they are in a constant state of ‘lost their mind’ but this was an exceptional blow up even for them.

Mollie Hemingway had a counterpoint to Joe’s tweet that only made the Left look worse (and honestly we didn’t think that was possible).

Mollie is onto something here.

Told ya’.

Considering how many of them are now trying to call Trump a bad dad for not subjecting Barron to that sort of behavior? Talk about an all-around FAIL.

Trending

Yet another reminder of how out-of-touch DC is with the rest of the country.

Fair point.

In other words, they totally disproved their entire, ‘Trump is literally Hitler’ talking point.

HA!

When someone shows you who they REALLY are, believe them.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

Completely UNHINGED –> Lefties FURIOUS Trump didn’t bring Barron to Game 5 so he could see them BOO his father

They can’t DEAL! Joe Scarborough speaks out against ‘booing’ Trump at World Series game and causes MASSIVE Lefty meltdown

DAFUQ?! WaPo changes headline for ‘terrorist-in-Chief’ Al-Baghdadi’s obituary to shameful PC version

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Game FiveJoe ScarboroughMollie HemingwayTrump