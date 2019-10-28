As Twitchy readers know, Joe Scarborough came out against those who booed Trump at Game Five claiming he didn’t think America wanted the world to see us behaving in that way.

And of course, the Left lost their ever-loving minds over it. Yeah yeah, these days they are in a constant state of ‘lost their mind’ but this was an exceptional blow up even for them.

Mollie Hemingway had a counterpoint to Joe’s tweet that only made the Left look worse (and honestly we didn’t think that was possible).

Counterpoint: It's a free country and people can shout what they want. Further, it's *good* for the rest of the country, and even world, to see how absolutely around the bend much of Washington, which *literally* went 96% against Trump in 2016, is. https://t.co/x1tm712jyG — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 28, 2019

Mollie is onto something here.

Told ya’.

The Trump is a Tyrant trope took another hit last night lol — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) October 28, 2019

Considering how many of them are now trying to call Trump a bad dad for not subjecting Barron to that sort of behavior? Talk about an all-around FAIL.

Yep, they are free to say what they want, but on a day like yesterday it was quite stunning to see, and informative in terms of understanding what the President faces every day. Makes it clear exactly how petty and hateful the DC crowd really is towards the President. — A K T⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@akt7860) October 28, 2019

Yet another reminder of how out-of-touch DC is with the rest of the country.

But the lack of gratitude for what @POTUS has done for our nation is sad…you always hope your fellow countrymen will be better🤷🏼‍♀️ — JULIE CARPENTER (@julicape) October 28, 2019

Totally agree. And for Joe Scarborough to say this? He boos the president every day. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) October 28, 2019

Fair point.

It’s unfortunate and sad. It’s the best way to look at it. But it’s their right to do it. I know I did my part defending their right to do it. Somewhat embarrassing for sure but no one is forced to do anything. Spontaneity is a hallmark and bulwark of that expression — Joe Dobrowski (@DrJoeDobrowski) October 28, 2019

Inside the beltway does not equate to "us". Besides, the @astros just got a bunch of fans. — Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) October 28, 2019

Either way, it’s terribly sad. It literally aches my heart how awful people are to this president. I did not vote for nor did I ever care for Obama, but in a million years I would never have been so ugly. — Diana E Chamberlain (@dpie_Diana) October 28, 2019

If Trump were truly “Hitler”, the secret service which was in full force at the game, would have been arresting these people and they would have come up missing after the game. — BrutalHonesty (@RealCamas) October 28, 2019

In other words, they totally disproved their entire, ‘Trump is literally Hitler’ talking point.

They say “everybody in DC hates him” like that’s a bad thing — shunting (@thehuntinghouse) October 28, 2019

HA!

Right? I prefer that people behave without shame or feeling self-conscious, so I know who they really are. — FeeNix (@PuhHoNix) October 28, 2019

When someone shows you who they REALLY are, believe them.

