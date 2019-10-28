Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming the California wildfires on climate change.

Because you know, poor infrastructure and land mismanagement has zero to do with it (yes, yes this editor IS rolling her eyes, a lot).

And didn’t we originally have 12 years before the planet is supposedly going to go bye-bye?

This is what climate change looks like. The GOP like to mock scientific warnings about climate change as exaggeration. But just look around: it’s already starting. We have 10 years to cut carbon emissions in half. If we don’t, scenes like this can get much worse. #GreenNewDeal https://t.co/GNvk7DYFJT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2019

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER … MASS HYSTERIA.

I grew up in California in the 70's and 80's, we had wild fires just as bad as these, this is nothing new. I remember back then they were talking about a coming ice age and I am not talking about the fake Time cover, talking about actually news coverage. — Edward C Catiller (@kissfan50) October 28, 2019

Seems wildfires have been happening in California for a long time … who knew? Oh, that’s right, EVERYBODY.

Blaming climate for the failings of politicians is a sweet gig — Airborne Hee (@abnheel) October 28, 2019

Dude, right?

These fires have been happening since prehistoric times. Why are you linking them to carbon emissions? — Slugnado (@butt_yeah) October 28, 2019

Because she needs to push her Green New Deal.

Duh.

Maybe you ought to check on fall fire season for California as Santa Ana winds and seasonal dry seasons have been a fact forever. #SocialismDestroys — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) October 28, 2019

Shhhh … she has a narrative to sell to the lemmings and facts only confuse matters.

I thought we had 12 years… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) October 28, 2019

We did too but we suppose when someone is just making this crap up as they go along timeframes can change a bit.

Hunny, you might want to check the stats from the NIFC … 2019 is the fourth LOWEST total YTD acreage since 2009 …https://t.co/HKU6eleZpb This is NOT "climate change" … It's California being California and fire being fire & burning to the water … — Seattle Six (@SeattleSix) October 28, 2019

Pesky facts!

I’m no Congressman, but doesn’t California have wildfires every year? — William Waring (@billwaring) October 28, 2019

The things you learn on Twitter.

Explain how carbon causes thirty years of neglect in infrastructure and forest management. — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) October 28, 2019

Why does the time table keep changing if it is settled science? — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) October 28, 2019

This is what poor forest management and antiquated, faulty and dangerous power lines failing looks like! — philo (@Philotwit) October 28, 2019

Damn, by Christmas we’ll only have six months to live — Baked_Pohtato (@BPohtato) October 28, 2019

Better get your shopping done early this year!

This is what poor wild land management looks like — fauxny stark (@ntmullins) October 28, 2019

The fires in SoCal have little to do with any climate change issues and a lot to do with infrastructure mismanagement in an area that’s always been bone-dry for at least half the year. Not every single weather-related event is a result of climate change… — TTVI News – Today’s Top 6 (@ttvi_6) October 28, 2019

It is if you’re a political hack who has nothing better to offer than melodramatic fear-mongering and lame talking points.

I've been around about 60 years and guess what 55 years ago it snowed, today it snowed. Using weather for a day, week, or even a month is not evidence of the phony climate change. — KennyO (@kodom0336) October 28, 2019

Colorado's gonna freeze over!! We'll all be dead by the end of this week…😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k8yQb6pccH — SusanH7 (@Susanh710) October 28, 2019

OMG RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIVES.

Oh, wait, we see what she did here. Well-played.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

Katie Hill’s terrible, horrible, no-good very bad day gets even WORSE when she sends a ‘girl power’ tweet AFTER resigning

BOOM: Mollie Hemingway makes perfect counterpoint to Joe Scarborough condemning ‘booing’ that makes Left look even WORSE

Completely UNHINGED –> Lefties FURIOUS Trump didn’t bring Barron to Game 5 so he could see them BOO his father