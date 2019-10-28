Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming the California wildfires on climate change.

Because you know, poor infrastructure and land mismanagement has zero to do with it (yes, yes this editor IS rolling her eyes, a lot).

And didn’t we originally have 12 years before the planet is supposedly going to go bye-bye?

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER … MASS HYSTERIA.

Seems wildfires have been happening in California for a long time … who knew? Oh, that’s right, EVERYBODY.

Dude, right?

Trending

Because she needs to push her Green New Deal.

Duh.

Shhhh … she has a narrative to sell to the lemmings and facts only confuse matters.

We did too but we suppose when someone is just making this crap up as they go along timeframes can change a bit.

Pesky facts!

The things you learn on Twitter.

Better get your shopping done early this year!

It is if you’re a political hack who has nothing better to offer than melodramatic fear-mongering and lame talking points.

OMG RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIVES.

Oh, wait, we see what she did here. Well-played.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

Katie Hill’s terrible, horrible, no-good very bad day gets even WORSE when she sends a ‘girl power’ tweet AFTER resigning

BOOM: Mollie Hemingway makes perfect counterpoint to Joe Scarborough condemning ‘booing’ that makes Left look even WORSE

Completely UNHINGED –> Lefties FURIOUS Trump didn’t bring Barron to Game 5 so he could see them BOO his father

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcaliforniaGreen New Dealwildfires