While attending Politicon this past weekend, Brandon Straka (who created the #WalkAway campaign) listened to a panel on ‘Being Black Under Trump,’ and it appears he was not exactly thrilled with what he was hearing.

Ok, that’s putting it nicely – he was pissed about it.

Watch this.

After listening to as much lying, race-baiting, & fear mongering as I could take from a panel of 7 black leftists called “Being black under Trump” at @Politicon today, I called out @AprilDRyan for the liar she is & harm she & @CNN have caused.

STORY:https://t.co/nGEWDSMcF6 pic.twitter.com/4MG6rzJtQo — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) October 28, 2019

HOO-BOY, this was something else.

Remind us never to get on Brandon’s bad side.

April claiming her middle name is, ‘Truth.’ Puh-lease …

You are SUCH a national treasure, Mr. Straka. Thank you for standing up. — Nick Searcy, AUSTERE RELIGIOUS SCHOLAR AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 28, 2019

Such tolerance on display. Good for you Brandon. 👊🏼👍🏻 — Whatever, Man (@danobrien1972) October 28, 2019

😂 You got @AprilDRyan to walk away — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) October 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The panel all walked away while you were talking because they couldn't handle the truth! Thank you for being so vocal! — Margaritaville (@margaritavilleV) October 28, 2019

When their echo chamber starts cracking they find the quickest exit. — DL (@officialdcasper) October 28, 2019

Interesting to note 99% of the people in attendance for the “Being black under Trump” Forum are white liberals. 🙃 — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) October 28, 2019

I've gotta hand it to you, you have some stones — Ben Matlock (@BenMatlock215) October 28, 2019

Seriously.

