AG Barr sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Jake Gibson.

According to Barr, it sounds like Durham is making great progress had has some outstanding support from the FBI.

Who knew?

Wray. Really?

He continued.

Let the chips fall where they may … that’s never a good sign, Democrats.

Ouch.

You can watch the interview here –> https://video.foxnews.com/v/6098477609001/#sp=show-clips

And EL OH EL.

Wonder how much deeper Brennan’s scold got seeing this?

Think Clapper is sweatin’?

Senate Dems on the Judiciary Committee have already asked Barr to recuse himself.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Heh, we see what he did here.

Right?

We shall see.

Tags: BarrDurhamFBITrumpUkraine