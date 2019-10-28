AG Barr sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Jake Gibson.

According to Barr, it sounds like Durham is making great progress had has some outstanding support from the FBI.

Who knew?

My exclusive interview with AG Barr. He says Durham investigation “making great progress” with “outstanding support” from Chris Wray and FBI. pic.twitter.com/OH9tSKKG0T — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) October 28, 2019

Wray. Really?

He continued.

AG Barr on former intel officials criticizing the Durham investigation. “We’ll let the chips fall where they may. I think they all know John Durham's reputation, and we'll just see how it how it turns out.” — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) October 28, 2019

Let the chips fall where they may … that’s never a good sign, Democrats.

Well, this is going to ruin the day for a few folks… Barr: "Durham investigation “making great progress” with “outstanding support” from Chris Wray and FBI." https://t.co/dYNmYgcucP — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 28, 2019

AG Barr on FBI “I felt there was a failure of leadership at the bureau in 2016 and part of 2017. But since Director Ray and his team have taken over there’s been a world of change. I think that he is restoring the steady professionalism that's been the hallmark of the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/RziPy3OHKK — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) October 28, 2019

Ouch.

You can watch the interview here –> https://video.foxnews.com/v/6098477609001/#sp=show-clips

And EL OH EL.

Wonder how much deeper Brennan’s scold got seeing this?

Think Clapper is sweatin’?

Once these Congressmen and Senators see this interview, they will ratchet up their talks to either recuse himself from the investigation, or, they’ll holler to impeach him as the AG. — Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) October 28, 2019

Senate Dems on the Judiciary Committee have already asked Barr to recuse himself.

Yeah, we laughed too.

@JohnWHuber perhaps Susan Rice will appreciate Barr saying this is “by the book” — Irwin Rosenrosen (@RealRosenRosen) October 28, 2019

Heh, we see what he did here.

Right?

When Barr specifically made the point that Durham had been appointed by two previous Democrat presidents… you have to know they’re in big trouble — Cheryl (@cheryleliz) October 28, 2019

We shall see.

