You guys remember Nick Sandmann, right? The high school kid the Left lied about because he was wearing a MAGA hat and stood his ground when an adult tried to intimidate him? You know, the kid a bunch of progressive bullies threatened all over social media because of the way the media covered the story … particularly the Washington Post.

Welp, it sounds like the Federal Judge who originally dismissed Sandmann’s claims against WaPo has partially reversed his ruling, and things are about to get real.

Really, really real.

NEWSFLASH: Federal Judge William O. Bertelsman partially reversed his ruling to dismiss #nicksandmann's claims against the @washingtonpost. Nick's case may now proceed into discovery. The ruling bodes will for the NBC and CNN cases, as well. @LLinWood pic.twitter.com/4MoJdSreXa — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) October 28, 2019

Well, we wouldn’t say they bode well for CNN and NBC, but definitely for Sandmann.

This is a huge win. Now #NickSandmann will be able to start discovery and find out exactly what the reporters were thinking when they attacked Nicholas and the #CovingtonCatholic kids. — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) October 28, 2019

Get your popcorn.

This is good news. 😊 — Country Granny 🇺🇸 (@gjfindley) October 28, 2019

Not if you’re WaPo, but we get what they’re saying here.

Heh.

The swiftness of American justice never ceases to amaze me 🙄 — Bones of LaSalle (@bonesoflasalle) October 28, 2019

Like molasses at the bottom of the ocean.

Link? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) October 28, 2019

Fair … but …

Todd and Lin Wood represent the kid. No link needed, they were in court — Krissu (@krissukristel) October 28, 2019

Got it. @TwitterSupport should verify them. So that people don't have to ask the question. I figured it out after I posted this. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) October 28, 2019

That. ^

Discovery alone will be interesting. — Ryan M (@RyanTreeFiddy) October 28, 2019

Exhibit A are the news headlines of the Isis leader versus the Covington students — austere religious scholar 😉 (@independthink) October 28, 2019

Wow huge news, congrats! — Wondered Woman 🇺🇸 🔞 (@Jasmine_Jewels) October 28, 2019

Indeed.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

Related:

‘My LIFE was leveraged for Obama’s reelection’: Johnny Joey Jones shuts Hal Sparks DOWN for trashing Trump over Baghdadi

Let the PANICKING begin! AG Barr shares early details about Durham’s investigation in exclusive interview and RUH-ROH

That’s odd: Sharyl Attkisson uses Obama’s official WH photographer to make damning point about Benghazi photos