You guys remember Nick Sandmann, right? The high school kid the Left lied about because he was wearing a MAGA hat and stood his ground when an adult tried to intimidate him? You know, the kid a bunch of progressive bullies threatened all over social media because of the way the media covered the story … particularly the Washington Post.

Welp, it sounds like the Federal Judge who originally dismissed Sandmann’s claims against WaPo has partially reversed his ruling, and things are about to get real.

Really, really real.

Well, we wouldn’t say they bode well for CNN and NBC, but definitely for Sandmann.

Get your popcorn.

