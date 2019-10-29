If you find yourself defending the LEADER OF FREAKIN’ ISIS because you just hate Trump that much it might be time to sit the eff down and rethink your beliefs.

Or remove the fedora and take a nice long walk.

Watch.

Dude, Max really, really REALLY stepped in it this time.

Trending

We kinda sorta giggled as well.

Since Trump winning the presidency broke him so badly, Max has written some stupid stuff but his take on al-Baghdadi was so bad that even he tried backpedaling, but by then it was too late.

Imagine how absolutely gone you have to be to defend not only a POS terrorist, but the LEADER OF ISIS.

USA! USA! USA!

True.

Seriously, if we don’t laugh at Max we’ll never stop throwing up.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

This is a HUGE win! Federal Judge partially reverses ruling to dismiss Nick Sandmann’s claims against WaPo and oh HELL YEAH

‘My LIFE was leveraged for Obama’s reelection’: Johnny Joey Jones shuts Hal Sparks DOWN for trashing Trump over Baghdadi

Let the PANICKING begin! AG Barr shares early details about Durham’s investigation in exclusive interview and RUH-ROH

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: al BaghdadiISISJames HassonMax BootTrumpTucker Carlson