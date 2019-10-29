You’d think by now, John Brennan would have figured out Trump is just baiting him and others when he tweets about the Ukraine call but nope. The old man who looks like he yells at clouds took the bait again.

That or he got fussy when everyone on the Right started teasing him for going silent after Durham ‘upgraded’ his investigation to a criminal inquiry.

This tweet though is a doozy.

As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face. https://t.co/QcrbJ0XtQ6 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 29, 2019

John, you sound so very desperate and nervous.

Gosh, wonder why.

No, @JohnBrennan, that’s not what we do. We do not rely on bureaucrats and soldiers to remove duly elected Presidents. Coups like that happen in Communist countries. Not America. Say, didn’t you vote for the Communists before you joined the CIA? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 29, 2019

Huh, that tidbit about voting for Communists seems kinda sorta important, don’cha think?

Unelected bureaucrats don't run the state, weasel! — Joe Bravo (@JoeBravoYo) October 29, 2019

This is an insult to weasels.

You forgot the elected officials put over them by the American people — In the trenches 🇺🇸 (@lightlysaltedJC) October 29, 2019

You spied on reporters, senators, and political enemies.

You lied under oath.

You are a complete jackass that has violated the rights of countless citizens. — Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) October 29, 2019

Not just a jackass but a COMPLETE jackass.

Ouch-ville, Johnny.

You are a disgrace and a failure https://t.co/lB2lQnVhWn — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 29, 2019

From American Greatness:

Trump, of course, was referring to former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey, the “Praetorian Guard” that laid the trap for Team Trump in 2016. As ISIS continued its murderous rampage in the Middle East and parts of Europe that year—including the Bastille Day truck attack in France that killed 86 people and wounded hundreds more—the most powerful intelligence professionals in the United States were surveilling Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

They were too busy spying on Trump’s campaign to do their jobs.

Awful.

Nah bro, we don’t rely on unelected bureaucrats and the military to stop “political corruption”, we rely on elections to handle that. Anything else is a coup. — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) October 29, 2019

Yeah, bro.

Why aren't you in Jail yet? Treasonous Conspirator — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 29, 2019

Give it time …

John Durham says hi — John Allen (@Jallen_67) October 29, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Its only a matter of time now John. You are SCREWED pic.twitter.com/KgoETlcJ1A — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) October 29, 2019

"They" can't save you now, hoaxter-in-chief. — Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) October 29, 2019

Nope, they cannot.

