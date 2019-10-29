You’d think by now, John Brennan would have figured out Trump is just baiting him and others when he tweets about the Ukraine call but nope. The old man who looks like he yells at clouds took the bait again.

That or he got fussy when everyone on the Right started teasing him for going silent after Durham ‘upgraded’ his investigation to a criminal inquiry.

This tweet though is a doozy.

John, you sound so very desperate and nervous.

Gosh, wonder why.

Huh, that tidbit about voting for Communists seems kinda sorta important, don’cha think?

Trending

This is an insult to weasels.

Not just a jackass but a COMPLETE jackass.

Ouch-ville, Johnny.

From American Greatness:

Trump, of course, was referring to former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey, the “Praetorian Guard” that laid the trap for Team Trump in 2016. As ISIS continued its murderous rampage in the Middle East and parts of Europe that year—including the Bastille Day truck attack in France that killed 86 people and wounded hundreds more—the most powerful intelligence professionals in the United States were surveilling Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

They were too busy spying on Trump’s campaign to do their jobs.

Awful.

Yeah, bro.

Give it time …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nope, they cannot.

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

Related:

More political theater! Foreign policy alum Jordan Schachtel takes Dem’s NSC witness in Ukraine hoax APART in just 2 tweets

OUCH! Ted Cruz makes Neera Tanden look like a fool (which granted, isn’t hard) over her tweet praising DC for booing Trump

What a CRAP take! Chris Hayes spins like he’s never spun before trying to make Katie Hill the VICTIM but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deep stateJohn BrennanTrump