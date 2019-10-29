As Twitchy readers know, Politico’s Michael Calderone wrote a deep, investigative piece about how RedState writer, Jennifer Van Laar (the journo who broke the Katie Hill story) is A REPUBLICAN.

We know, we were super surprised as well to learn that a Deputy Editor for our sister site, RedState, was right-leaning. Sheesh, with a name like RedState you’d never guess …

HOLY CRAP the stupid burns.

And just like that, CNN was on the case calling out another attack on the free press!

Oh, wait.

Waiting on CNN to call out this attack on a free press…oh, never mind. pic.twitter.com/yIjGlqLryh — BT (@back_ttys) October 28, 2019

Nope, instead Oliver Darcy (who was sitting in on Brian Stelter’s newsletter) jumped on the ‘defend poor Katie Hill’ bandwagon.

I don’t think that last paragraph is making the great point Oliver thinks it’s making.https://t.co/fq7wCWL3Tq pic.twitter.com/1rz0ct3mDy — BT (@back_ttys) October 29, 2019

Seems like Oliver is admitting the traditional media would not have covered this story because it doesn’t meet a supposed bar for mainstream newsrooms.

Huh.

But you can bet your arse if Katie had an R by her name they’d be falling all over themselves trying to cover this story.

It is nice of them to say it out loud, however. — BT (@back_ttys) October 29, 2019

We suppose.

Interesting that the same outlet that was threatening to doxx some guy over a meme seems to be claiming the Katie Hill story is not up to par for the ‘media gatekeepers’.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The media gatekeepers know better, guys…. — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) October 29, 2019

Thanks @oliverdarcy for saying the quiet part out loud. We the MSM will decide what's newsworthy, peasants! Thank us! Revere us! — Randy Wortinger (@randicus79) October 29, 2019

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

