Last week, Politico covered Jen Van Laar’s bombshell scoop on Democratic Rep. Katie Hill’s alleged sexual misconduct by focusing on Hill’s denials of wrongdoing — and by not linking to Van Laar’s story.

Well, this week, things are different, and Politico is ready to get down to business. Which means, of course, attempting to portray Van Laar as a vindictive conservative hellbent on stopping Hill at any cost (and reiterating that Hill is a victim, of course):

I looked back at RedState writer @jenvanlaar’s coverage of Katie Hill scandal in light of resignation, along with her support for GOP candidates for the House seat: https://t.co/TWnYmP6A36 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) October 28, 2019

In a video today, Hill decried a "coordinated campaign carried out by the rightwing media and Republican opponents, enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform." https://t.co/gosmpIb86F — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) October 28, 2019

And Politico was evidently all too happy to swallow that without question. Because God forbid they acknowledge that Van Laar’s only sin was uncovering gross misconduct by Hill.

It’s just bizarre that a RedState writer would support Republican. https://t.co/4SxKUPCCOL — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 28, 2019

Did the title "redstate" give anything away about how they feel about red states https://t.co/NTW5jD9m4U — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 28, 2019

Wow, you’ve successfully proven that “RedState” is in the tank for Republicans https://t.co/4hFXXHZ6ij — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 28, 2019

Conservative opinion writer at conservative outlet supports Republicans. Way to go, Lois! https://t.co/j7f0yz5Hga — Jim Jamitis (@anthropocon) October 28, 2019

More from Michael Calderone:

Van Laar’s views, like RedState’s leanings, are no secret: She’s worked in Republican politics and the site is conservative, as is its owner, Salem Media Group. But Van Laar’s shift from reporting on Hill, and publishing what some have deemed “revenge porn,” to promoting Republicans for Hill’s old job is a blurring of roles that would be unacceptable in mainstream newsrooms. In the days leading up to the 2018 election, Van Laar wrote an op-ed on why she supported Knight in his race against Hill, and in July, she praised a Republican who at the time was planning to run against Hill in 2020. “Hanging out with our future Congresswoman Suzette Valladares today!” she wrote, along with hashtags such as “#runsuzetterun” and #savecalifornia.” Van Laar did not respond to a Twitter direct message request to discuss her coverage. Multiple representatives from Townhall Media, which oversees RedState, did not respond to phone and email requests.

Maybe they didn’t respond because they see Calderone’s exercise for what it is: A blatant and brazen attempt to assassinate Van Laar’s character while excusing Hill’s unethical conduct.

So @politico – instead of working to verify the facts of a viral story of ethics violations involving a sitting congresswoman – chose to use their word count to do an "exposé" the reporter who is *GASP* a conservative writer at a blog called REDstate https://t.co/bnwm0pKGBY — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 28, 2019

What does that have to do with Hill sleeping with her subordinates? — Hooray Beerz (@HoorayBeerz1) October 28, 2019

It really is shocking extent to which outlets are going to portray Hill as a victim. She is credibly accused of multiple relationships with subordinates. https://t.co/cjVpHuhovx — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 28, 2019

This is incredible. Investigating a reporter for a conservative website. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2019

Suddenly it’s cool digging into a journalist’s background! https://t.co/5xGNRFtnVN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2019

Remember all that hand wringing? A Democrat rep. was facing multiple ethics complaints & and investigation… But very concerned media dudes about a free press… are now investigating the real culprit…a blogger. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2019

Taking your cues from NBC to pressure reporters into dropping stories about sex predators I see. — Saladin Khan (@MC_Sadist) October 28, 2019

***

