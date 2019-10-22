Recently, freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill found herself in a bit of a sticky situation after RedState reported that she and her estranged husband were involved in a relationship with one of Hill’s 20-something female staffers and that Hill was also having an extramarital affair with her legislative director.

https://t.co/p9lRxIuCSr — RedState (@RedState) October 18, 2019

More from RedState:

Photographs and text messages obtained by RedState show that Rep. Hill was involved in a long-term sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer. The woman, whose name is not being released, was hired by Hill in late 2017 and quickly became involved in a “throuple” relationship with Hill and her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep. … According to a source close to the staffer, the throuple agreed to continue their committed relationship when Hill moved to Washington, D.C. on January 2019, but that Heslep and the staffer quickly noticed a difference in Hill’s demeanor. By late May, Hill broke off her relationships with both Heslep and the staffer, claiming she wanted to focus on “this important work” and that it wasn’t fair to be involved in a relationship. The staffer, as these text messages show, was distraught and trying to figure out how to move on with her life. … According to the text messages reviewed, after Hill left the throuple Heslep was told “by numerous sources” that Hill had been involved in a sexual relationship for a year with her then-finance director, now Legislative Director, Graham Kelly. In a post on his now-deleted Facebook account, Heslep posted a screenshot of a text message between himself and a friend of the couple in which the friend admits that he now knows about the Hill/Kelly affair.

It’s taken Hill a few days to get her bearings, and this is apparently what she’s going with:

Rep. Katie Hill reached out Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer personally to deny improper relationship w/ her staffer. In statement, Hill says she's going through divorce from "abusive husband" who is "determined to try to humiliate me." W @BresPoliticohttps://t.co/DAXW9xMWo6 — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 22, 2019

Hill also acknowledges nude photo of her that was published on a conservative website w/o her consent: "I have notified Capitol Hill police who are investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 22, 2019

"This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed,” Hill continued. “I, like many women who have faced attacks like this before, am stronger than those who want me to be afraid." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) October 22, 2019

Ummm….there are photos — TJ (@TJ27209483) October 22, 2019

Combing a staffer’s hair while nude is very normal — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 22, 2019

Hill was sleeping with someone she employs in her official office and is trying to turn her ethics violation into her being attacked https://t.co/dK20L1yOEo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2019

GP "There's nothing wrong with being buck nekkid behind an employee 10-15 years your junior who is dependent on you for her livelihood while styling her hair." Good defense. https://t.co/yB3vAFlXkg — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 22, 2019

“All the text and photo evidence isn’t real” lmao — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) October 22, 2019

Hill’s chosen defense certainly leaves some things to be desired.

Katie Hill denies extramarital relationship with her male congressional staffer, but apparently doesn't deny extramarital relationship with her female campaign staffer https://t.co/wg5Lq6YoQz — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 22, 2019

I wonder how a married politician's affair with a young staffer would be covered if the politician were, say, Dan Crenshaw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 22, 2019

Look at Politico's dishonest and hackish lede pretending she denies the whole allegation…while the body confirms that she slept with the campaign staffer. This is peak hack. pic.twitter.com/ikbs8DiTgM — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 22, 2019

SHOT: Republican Congressman forced from office over leaked photo CHASER: Journos providing cover when it happens to a Dem (who has the woman on her *congressional payroll*) pic.twitter.com/BtYAfxyeNn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2019

