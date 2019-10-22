Recently, freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill found herself in a bit of a sticky situation after RedState reported that she and her estranged husband were involved in a relationship with one of Hill’s 20-something female staffers and that Hill was also having an extramarital affair with her legislative director.

More from RedState:

Photographs and text messages obtained by RedState show that Rep. Hill was involved in a long-term sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer. The woman, whose name is not being released, was hired by Hill in late 2017 and quickly became involved in a “throuple” relationship with Hill and her estranged husband, Kenny Heslep.

According to a source close to the staffer, the throuple agreed to continue their committed relationship when Hill moved to Washington, D.C. on January 2019, but that Heslep and the staffer quickly noticed a difference in Hill’s demeanor. By late May, Hill broke off her relationships with both Heslep and the staffer, claiming she wanted to focus on “this important work” and that it wasn’t fair to be involved in a relationship. The staffer, as these text messages show, was distraught and trying to figure out how to move on with her life.

According to the text messages reviewed, after Hill left the throuple Heslep was told “by numerous sources” that Hill had been involved in a sexual relationship for a year with her then-finance director, now Legislative Director, Graham Kelly. In a post on his now-deleted Facebook account, Heslep posted a screenshot of a text message between himself and a friend of the couple in which the friend admits that he now knows about the Hill/Kelly affair.

It’s taken Hill a few days to get her bearings, and this is apparently what she’s going with:

Trending

Hmmm.

Hill’s chosen defense certainly leaves some things to be desired.

We’ve got a pretty good idea.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: domestic abuseextramarital affairGraham KellyKatie HillKenny Heslepnude photosredstate