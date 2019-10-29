There are sooooo many different investigations going on at this point that this editor has sort of given up pretending she has any idea what the heck is going on and is just posting smarter people’s tweets so they can provide the deets.

Like this tweet from Paul Sperry for example:

BREAKING: Sen. Grassley seeking identity of Hillary staffers who DOS IG recently found "deliberately" transmitted classified info via unclassified email in order to refer them to the FBI for criminal investigation:"Comey never once said some deliberately sent classified [emails]" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 29, 2019

Why would Hillary’s staffers deliberately have sent classified information via an unclassified email? And why wouldn’t Comey have mentioned this?

AND WHY HASN’T THIS BEEN FIGURED OUT ALREADY?!

Not following the line of thinking here — Dave Stoller (@sburke85) October 29, 2019

Right?

Comey covered for her not telling anyone emails were sent deliberately to/ from her server meaning the people who claimed they didn't know it was going to pvt server did in fact know — Austere Scholar Fredo Pierre Delecto 🌟🌟🌟 (@onlydutt) October 29, 2019

OOOOOOOH.

Meaning they lied.

They all lied.

Yeah yeah, we know, you’re far from shocked but still.

This just keeps getting better ! Im running out of popcorn tho! 😁 — Becky🌻😎 (@Beckster2008) October 29, 2019

Seems like every day there’s something new and popcorn-worthy.

Who’s going to rat on who? Can’t wait. The little fish will rat out the bigger fish for sure. They can’t afford big money lawyers. — Joseph P. Masini✝️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Joeyrebar) October 29, 2019

Perhaps.

Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, and Huma Abedin… 2 of those were granted IMMUNITY by @Comey ; Mills and Samuelson. — RedDoorPol (@door_pol) October 29, 2019

Whoa, we’d forgotten that part.

I hope he gets the identity and moreover does something about it… — Shelley (@ShelleyWilde2) October 29, 2019

Sadly we’re not holding our breath that anything will happen here but we suppose anything is possible.

Oh, and in other Hillary news:

BREAKING: Loyal Hillary operative Sid "Vicious" Blumenthal is suddenly making litigious threats against publishers & news sites demanding retractions of dirt about him & his old boss,begging the question: has he been tasked to clean up the stage before Hillary walks back onto it? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 29, 2019

Run Hillary, RUN.

Hey, dumber things have happened.

