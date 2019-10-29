Since this editor is going on vacation for a few days (whoohoo!) she thought it would be a good idea to drop by the best parody account’s timeline on Twitter, @sean_spicier. Seriously, what better way to finish out a short week before heading out to celebrate Halloween?
And as usual, his timeline did not disappoint, with tweets about Never Trump, Baghdadi, Adam Schiff, California power issues and a few other hilarious nuggets.
Man, he drives these people INSANE.
For example, calling Never Trump out for defending a terrorist to dunk on Trump (looking at you, Max Boot).
That’s a relief pic.twitter.com/dtM3ynsN0Q
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 28, 2019
They never ever look for the little blue check.
*shakes head*
Should’ve saved it for the finals pic.twitter.com/mSmjjnlqOB
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 28, 2019
A blue check totally missing the fact Sean does not have a blue check.
Tell me about it…that’s the last time I like somebody else’s balls pic.twitter.com/rhy2WbklOu
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 28, 2019
The irony.
I’ll take it pic.twitter.com/eTZXMzue6w
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 27, 2019
If Schiff thought subpoenaing the head of ISIS in secret would help him impeach Trump he’d totally have done it.
Gets me out of the bushes pic.twitter.com/oQghRua5WH
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 27, 2019
They’re so tough with their exclamation points!
The wife cooked last night, as a matter of fact pic.twitter.com/FjTMa6kBUE
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 26, 2019
You know this person writes lovely Christmas cards.
Good, cause this is about shitholes pic.twitter.com/ArydmN6xla
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 25, 2019
He’s a parody so …
Last time I checked pic.twitter.com/EZYHbpGf2y
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 25, 2019
What did he lie about? ROFL
You got me…I’m anti-socialist shitholes pic.twitter.com/lwCMYpjWOm
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 25, 2019
Should’ve been “was cut”? pic.twitter.com/RoDQITQTnJ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 24, 2019
Dancing for Jesus? I smell a telethon pic.twitter.com/5ZqIKDtEQn
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 24, 2019
Oooh, good idea.
Too bad, indeed pic.twitter.com/fLxHtekz1R
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 24, 2019
But shitholes really took off under leftists pic.twitter.com/WAtn7ZzeXt
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 24, 2019
Huh?
Beltway construction, Governor…focus. pic.twitter.com/SNTBsFddaf
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 23, 2019
They get so mad!
Sean’s timeline never disappoints.
Related:
-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–
Related:
TICK TOCK: Sen. Chuck Grassley closing in on a KEY piece of Hillary’s email scandal (wait, so Comey LIED?!)
‘Hunted Trump aides instead of terrorists’: Thread serves as reminder of what an absolute FAILURE John Brennan was
BEST GOP ads ever! Margot Cleveland nails Dems in brutal threadette about their big bad impeachment resolution