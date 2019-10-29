Since this editor is going on vacation for a few days (whoohoo!) she thought it would be a good idea to drop by the best parody account’s timeline on Twitter, @sean_spicier. Seriously, what better way to finish out a short week before heading out to celebrate Halloween?

And as usual, his timeline did not disappoint, with tweets about Never Trump, Baghdadi, Adam Schiff, California power issues and a few other hilarious nuggets.

Man, he drives these people INSANE.

For example, calling Never Trump out for defending a terrorist to dunk on Trump (looking at you, Max Boot).

They never ever look for the little blue check.

*shakes head*

Should’ve saved it for the finals pic.twitter.com/mSmjjnlqOB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 28, 2019

A blue check totally missing the fact Sean does not have a blue check.

Tell me about it…that’s the last time I like somebody else’s balls pic.twitter.com/rhy2WbklOu — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 28, 2019

The irony.

If Schiff thought subpoenaing the head of ISIS in secret would help him impeach Trump he’d totally have done it.

Gets me out of the bushes pic.twitter.com/oQghRua5WH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 27, 2019

They’re so tough with their exclamation points!

The wife cooked last night, as a matter of fact pic.twitter.com/FjTMa6kBUE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 26, 2019

You know this person writes lovely Christmas cards.

Good, cause this is about shitholes pic.twitter.com/ArydmN6xla — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 25, 2019

He’s a parody so …

Last time I checked pic.twitter.com/EZYHbpGf2y — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 25, 2019

What did he lie about? ROFL

You got me…I’m anti-socialist shitholes pic.twitter.com/lwCMYpjWOm — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 25, 2019

Dancing for Jesus? I smell a telethon pic.twitter.com/5ZqIKDtEQn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 24, 2019

Oooh, good idea.

But shitholes really took off under leftists pic.twitter.com/WAtn7ZzeXt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 24, 2019

Huh?

They get so mad!

Sean’s timeline never disappoints.

