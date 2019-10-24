Everything we’re reading about this leaker (yeah, that’s a bad visual on its own) just stinks to high heaven. It could be that we read so many tweets from so many different people on the topic that it seems extra stinky to us.

Then again, reading this tweet from Ivan Pentchoukov about William Taylor meeting with Schiff’s staffer in Ukraine four days before the leak seems … well, pretty damn stinky.

Amazingly indeed.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

Trending

And a source.

Hrm.

Right?! So much of this has just been one crazy coincidence after another.

No wonder Schiff For Brains has worked so hard to keep the interviews secret, he only wants certain bits and pieces getting out.

Shameful.

But wait, there’s more …

Told you … lots of coincidences here.

Stay tuned.

Related:

Psst … it’s a PARODY! Jon Ossoff screeches about ‘pathetic’ GOP attack ads claiming he was shamed into marriage and ROFL

‘Endangers our staff’: Daily Caller’s response to AOC accusing them of being white supremacists makes her look even more DESPICABLE

Oh the HUME-ANITY! Brit Hume slams WaPo with their own tagline for how they’re (not) covering Schiff and it’s PERFECT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffIvan PentchoukovleakPoliticoTrumpUkraineWilliam Taylor