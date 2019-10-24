Everything we’re reading about this leaker (yeah, that’s a bad visual on its own) just stinks to high heaven. It could be that we read so many tweets from so many different people on the topic that it seems extra stinky to us.

Then again, reading this tweet from Ivan Pentchoukov about William Taylor meeting with Schiff’s staffer in Ukraine four days before the leak seems … well, pretty damn stinky.

“Amazingly, news of the hold did not leak out until August 29,” William Taylor, who knew that aid to Ukraine was on hold, told lawmakers. Amazingly, Taylor met Adam Schiff's staffer in Ukraine on August 25, four days prior to Politico publishing the leak. pic.twitter.com/uZxOhL9Fao — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) October 24, 2019

Amazingly indeed.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

And a source.

Hrm.

I suspect it was the RESULT of that meeting on the 25th that resulted in the planted story (leak) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 24, 2019

What an amazing coincidence! — ♻️Polluticorns Bane🌎 (@RE_cyclops_) October 24, 2019

Right?! So much of this has just been one crazy coincidence after another.

No wonder Schiff For Brains has worked so hard to keep the interviews secret, he only wants certain bits and pieces getting out.

Shameful.

But wait, there’s more …

Thomas Eager (Schiff's staff) traveled to Ukraine Aug. 25 – 31. During the trip, he met with William Taylor, the key impeachment witness. Atlantic Council sponsored the trip. Atlantic Council is an official partner of Burisma. Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma. pic.twitter.com/DUYbK4FMDh — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) October 24, 2019

Told you … lots of coincidences here.

Stay tuned.

