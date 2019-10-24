Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outright claimed the Daily Caller employs white supremacists.

Think about that for just one minute.

An elected official with 5.5 million followers on Twitter openly and inaccurately accusing employees of a company of being white supremacists. On what PLANET is that ok?

Don’t answer that.

Daily Caller responded to the Socialist Democrat Darling’s accusations and made her look even worse (if that’s possible):

In response to @AOC’s recent comments regarding @DailyCaller, from our publisher, Neil Patel: pic.twitter.com/b4vTrXvJOH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2019

Damn.

Then to further make their point …

The horrors of white supremacy will not go unreported by us: https://t.co/ivYhEa46fH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2019

Double damn.

Sit down, AOC.

Indeed, the false claim that we are a bunch of white supremacists recently led to members of Antifa doxxing nearly our entire reporting staff. Our home addresses as well as those of our families were posted online with the ominous message for Antifa followers to come get us. https://t.co/yFeZgtV0eJ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 24, 2019

This was SO bad, AOC.

So bad.

Not to mention what Sleeping Giants did at Tucker Carlson’s house last year. These people are really evil… — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) October 24, 2019

The radical left calls EVERYONE they disagree with names like that. — Sask Conservative #FreeTheWest (@SKConservative) October 24, 2019

True. When Obama was president, anyone and everyone who disagreed with him or with Democrats in general was called a racist. But, since they destroyed any real meaning behind that word, they’ve had to up their game and move on to the phrase, ‘white supremacist’.

Yeah, it’s pathetic, but so is the modern-day Democratic Party.

AOC is playing with fire — Debora Levy (@apromptdeb) October 24, 2019

She’s a troll.

Nothing more.

Wow did @brianstelter or @oliverdarcy cover this newsy attack on the press? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 24, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's all about character assassination. Anyone that disagrees with AOC is eventually labeled a nazi or white supremacist. — Moonshine Man (@mistamoonshine0) October 24, 2019

It’s the Democrat way.

Related:

‘Say WHEN!’ Dana Loesch so badly rips into Scott Israel over his lame statement he DELETES like the coward he is and runs

Oh the HUME-ANITY! Brit Hume slams WaPo with their own tagline for how they’re (not) covering Schiff and it’s PERFECT