Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outright claimed the Daily Caller employs white supremacists.

Think about that for just one minute.

An elected official with 5.5 million followers on Twitter openly and inaccurately accusing employees of a company of being white supremacists. On what PLANET is that ok?

Don’t answer that.

Daily Caller responded to the Socialist Democrat Darling’s accusations and made her look even worse (if that’s possible):

Damn.

Then to further make their point …

Trending

Double damn.

Sit down, AOC.

This was SO bad, AOC.

So bad.

True. When Obama was president, anyone and everyone who disagreed with him or with Democrats in general was called a racist. But, since they destroyed any real meaning behind that word, they’ve had to up their game and move on to the phrase, ‘white supremacist’.

Yeah, it’s pathetic, but so is the modern-day Democratic Party.

She’s a troll.

Nothing more.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s the Democrat way.

Related:

‘Say WHEN!’ Dana Loesch so badly rips into Scott Israel over his lame statement he DELETES like the coward he is and runs

Oh the HUME-ANITY! Brit Hume slams WaPo with their own tagline for how they’re (not) covering Schiff and it’s PERFECT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCDaily Callerwhite supremacists