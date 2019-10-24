FORMER Sheriff Scott Israel was quick to blame ‘politics’ for his being removed for good. Granted, this schmuck has a long history of blaming anything and anyone other than himself for his failings, no matter how major those failings are.

Remember when he blamed Dana Loesch and Marco Rubio for the Parkland Shooting? We do.

And it seems Dana hasn’t forgotten either …

Dana continued in a savage thread:

Thinking Scott made a very powerful adversary here.

And it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fella.

She tweeted Scott directly when he shared his statement:

After she ripped into him it appears he deleted it.

In other words, he ran like the coward we all know he is.

But that didn’t stop Dana who was on a well-deserved roll:

