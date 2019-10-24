FORMER Sheriff Scott Israel was quick to blame ‘politics’ for his being removed for good. Granted, this schmuck has a long history of blaming anything and anyone other than himself for his failings, no matter how major those failings are.

Remember when he blamed Dana Loesch and Marco Rubio for the Parkland Shooting? We do.

And it seems Dana hasn’t forgotten either …

Scott Israel is a sham of a human. He blamed me on national television for HIS failure to: properly train HIS deputies, answer repeated calls about the MSD murderer, and refusal to follow up on actionable threats made by the murderer.

Pound sand, Scott. https://t.co/sTiAREu35p — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

Pound sand, Scott.

DRAAAAAAAG HIM.

We so love her.

Dana continued in a savage thread:

He acted like slime the moment I walked up to him and kindly introduced myself because he was too much for a coward to do it. His deputies made it very clear they were NOT in support of him before they ever took that majority no-confidence vote. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

Slimy dude is gonna slime.

I’m trying to be grace-minded, but I’ve got nothing in the tank for that POS. I called him out on stage and I’ll continue to do so with every single political step he takes. I’m also happy to fundraise for his opponent. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

Thinking Scott made a very powerful adversary here.

And it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fella.

She tweeted Scott directly when he shared his statement:

You're a coward and embarrassment to the badge.

You should call into my radio show — I've got affiliates all over Florida.

I'd love to see you try to blame me again in front of a national audience for your inability to do your job.

Say when. https://t.co/X8LJUeDe6H — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

After she ripped into him it appears he deleted it.

In other words, he ran like the coward we all know he is.

Guess it was “politics” that prevented Scott from keeping his deputies updated w active shooter training, per the MSD Commission. And it was “politics” that caused him to support the Promise Program that helped the murderer escape a record, which helped him in buying a gun later. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

But that didn’t stop Dana who was on a well-deserved roll:

Scott's own deputies knew he was a POS and voted accordingly — 85% union vote of no confidence. Because people like Scott Israel ever wore a badge is why you CANNOT depend on the gov’t to be your protector. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

*shakes fist*

I'll be on Fox and Friends tomorrow in the 7am CT hour to say more. pic.twitter.com/UkNPvZbPGc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 24, 2019

Want some aloe for that burn, Scott?

