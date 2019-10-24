You’d think an elected official like Adam Schiff brazenly and deliberately keeping not only his fellow elected officials but the American people in the dark about his investigation would be something the media would be all over.

What is he hiding?

What are the Democrats really up to?

Why the secrecy?

But NAH …

Rep. Dan Crenshaw spoke about Schiff’s actions here:

Adam Schiff isn't allowing Reps. to see the transcripts from this impeachment inquiry, but selectively leaks small portions to the press. This process should be transparent to the American people. It should be a fair process w/ clear rules, just like past impeachment inquiries. pic.twitter.com/Rg2AKtRHIM — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) October 23, 2019

But orange man bad, dude.

Brit Hume took this a step further and dropped a big ol’ truth bomb the media, especially the Washington Post.

You’d think the Washington Post would be leading the charge to open this up because, you know, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” https://t.co/VJwJZC8a76 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 23, 2019

Right?

One would think wouldn’t one — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) October 23, 2019

We’ve never really bought into the idea that WaPo is all that concerned about actual Democracy.

WaPo exists to protect the establishment and bureaucracy. — Brian (@BeRyeIn) October 23, 2019

That. ^

No, because they want to destroy him. — Don Rose (@morgdad) October 23, 2019

What happened to "We the people" — Margaret Harrington (@62jerseygirl) October 23, 2019

Psh, they’re far too busy trying to impeach a sitting president because they can’t accept Hill-dawg lost in 2016.

Rules?? Rules are for conservatives and for the persons that libs hate. Case closed – Schitt — Stilicho (@StilichoRome) October 23, 2019

Duh.

This is shedding light on who they really are….people really are Watching. — Hal Fleming (@hflem1940) October 23, 2019

House Democrats and the liberal establishment have no interest in Democracy; but rather abrogating the Constitution, and imposing socialism on America ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) October 23, 2019

Democracy dies in darkness in Schiff's stupid secret SCIF. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 23, 2019

Instead of shedding light on Democrats, @washingtonpost prefers to throw shade at Trump and the GOP. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) October 23, 2019

True story.

Yeah, no. WaPo not so much about "Democracy Dies in the Darkness" these days — L. Dealy (@mairnealachdha) October 23, 2019

Is this really the people's house? How far we have fallen with the resistance running our country. — Kathy Randall (@lovesex5) October 23, 2019

It certainly feels like the Democrats think it’s THEIR house.

And WaPo and the rest of the mainstream media seem AOK with that.

Sad ain’t it?