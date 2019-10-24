You guys remember Jon Ossoff, right? He was the Democrat that Alyssa Milano and many others in Hollywood and on the Left in general thought would SAVE GEORGIA …

And he lost miserably.

Well, it sounds like he is now complaining about GOP attack ads that claim he was shamed into marriage.

There’s just one problem with these so-called attack ads – they’re from a parody site.

This is fantastic: “Ossoff blasts ‘pathetic’ GOP attacks claiming he was shamed into marriage” https://t.co/qEOvYVvYmD — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 24, 2019

Oh dear. LOL

From AJC.com:

Ossoff said Thursday the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s focus on his marriage to Alisha Kramer was a clear sign that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. David Perdue were frightened by his campaign. “Mitch McConnell’s attacks on my wife are outrageous and pathetic,” he said. “McConnell is wasting no time plunging this race into the gutter.” The attacks were tucked into a parody website of Ossoff’s campaign after Republicans snapped up the JonOssoff.com domain name.

They bought his name for a site? ROFL!

It’s a PARODY.

So basically Ossoff is claiming a parody site has been attacking him.

This can’t be real life.

If you’re with someone for 12 years and claim to be shamed into marrying her you’re an asshole of the highest order. — PrettyLieb (@prettylieb) October 24, 2019

In our hearts, we know @ComfortablySmug bullied him into it. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 24, 2019

This whole brew-haha is based on what some trolls (aka "republicans") did when they brought his domain name and set up a parody site on it.

F*cking LOL — George Bentley Undocumented Blue Checkmark (@Geobent) October 24, 2019

Parody is dead. Long live parody. — PeripateticIntellect (@PeripateticInt1) October 24, 2019

Heh.

We bullied him into proposing and she found out, man Twitter really does ruin lives lmaooooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 24, 2019

That’s true.

Related:

‘Endangers our staff’: Daily Caller’s response to AOC accusing them of being white supremacists makes her look even more DESPICABLE

‘Say WHEN!’ Dana Loesch so badly rips into Scott Israel over his lame statement he DELETES like the coward he is and runs

Oh the HUME-ANITY! Brit Hume slams WaPo with their own tagline for how they’re (not) covering Schiff and it’s PERFECT