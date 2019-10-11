Poor Ilhan Omar.

The truth apparently hurts the good representative from the state of Minnesota.

At his rally just now, Trump called me an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace.” He shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me. His hate is no match for our movement. Stand with me by donating now: https://t.co/QdUrT9zJsr pic.twitter.com/Ik8I9zlRTf — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 11, 2019

She really doesn’t seem like she’s a fan of America, she has definitely pulled some shady AF stuff, and c’mon, we’ve all seen her disgraceful tweets and commentary on Israel. Not to mention her shameful take about how some people did some thing on 9/11 … Trump wasn’t wrong, Ilhan.

Side note, Act Blue? HA HA HA HA HA

Juanita Broaddrick leveled her, big time:

How pathetic, Omar. You can sure dish it out but you can’t take it. Put on your big girl pants and get ready for the big red wave headed your way. https://t.co/Lmz9iTpOeN — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 11, 2019

That’s ‘The Squad’s’ MO – attack, attack, attack and then cry and play the victim when whomever they’re attacking (usually Trump) swings back. Don’t want none don’t start none … right?

The hate outside the rally is why I will never vote for a democrat. They are hateful violent people. The CNN town hall was madness. More reasons to never vote for a democrat. — Ginny (@ginkates) October 11, 2019

Oh yeah – where a bunch of frothy-mouthed ‘tolerant’ Lefties stole MAGA hats from people and set them on fire.

So peaceful.

And how, exactly, was he wrong? — Mr. S. #TGDN #TCOT (@bsucards1983) October 11, 2019

Truly, the hate coming from your movement is horrendous! — Roy Parret (@RoyParret) October 11, 2019

WHO MADE THIS?! LOL

You don’t represent your constituents in MN. You’re a cheater. You can only use ‘your hate’ to accumulate donations towards you campaign 😂 — Brian S. Holyfield (@Holyfield67) October 11, 2019

Ouch.

Tough crowd, Ilhan.

He’s right. For what it’s worth, I’ve called you much worse. — poodle 🐩 (@poodleofdoom) October 11, 2019

Very tough.

