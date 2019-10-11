As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got her hair done for $300 WHICH to be honest isn’t much of a story considering many people spend a lot of money on their hair. But since AOC is a socialist who lectures Americans on what they do with their own money all of the time and pushes programs like ‘Medicare For All,’ her spending that amount on a ‘want’ versus a ‘need’ got the media’s attention.

And since it got their attention it really ticked AOC off.

She started raging yesterday afternoon …

40 million Americans live in poverty under today’s extreme inequality, yet the right-wing want you to blame Democratic socialism for their own moral failures. Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people. They’re just mad we look good doing it 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/l9gKGtyKra — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2019

And kept going into the night.

The real tea is that Jeff Sessions gets publicly subsidized haircuts to look as self-made as possible before telling everyone else to lift themselves up by their bootstraps. Wonder how many other Republicans do the same? 🍵🍵🍵 https://t.co/sfbyNCxZOA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 11, 2019

Let us know when Sessions and other Republicans start pushing socialism and lecturing Americans about what they do with their own money.

(The truth is, the GOP loves spending the public’s money – but only when it’s to benefit themselves, the very wealthy, & their industry friends. See: oil subsidies, the trillion-dollar GOP tax scam, etc, etc) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 11, 2019

AOC keeps going and going and going and going …

The truth is AOC can’t deal with any sort of criticism but this one really bothered her because she knows deep down she’s just an elitist hypocrite.

Most socialists are.

That’s Democrats. Build up the government to spend everyone’s taxes. — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) October 11, 2019

Says the congresswoman who wants to spend trillions on a Green New Deal that she doesn’t know how she will (or can) extract enough taxes to cover the costs. — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) October 11, 2019

The truth is that you’re only interested in getting a pay raise and then spending the public’s money for yourself. — Matt 👌🏼 (@Hustling_Yadi) October 11, 2019

Remember when she was whining about getting a pay raise?

HA HA HA HA

Hey man, those $300 haircuts aren’t going to pay for themselves.

(the truth is, most politicians love spending the public's money to benefit themselves). There fixed it — Andy (@Andy_B_83) October 11, 2019

Well, when Democrats spend my money it doesn't benefit me either. — GGG (@GirlsGoneGuns) October 11, 2019

She really, really, REALLY just needs to let this go. Seriously.

But we all know she won’t.

Heh.

Related:

THIS is the Left –> Anti-Trump protesters in MN stole MAGA hats off Trump supporters’ heads and set them on fire (watch)

Not only no but HELL NO: Whistleblower attorneys ask Congress to allow his testimony to be submitted in WRITING

‘IT IS SO ON’! Rose McGowan REKT Hillary Clinton with brutally honest and damning questions about her ‘husband’s victims’