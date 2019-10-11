Rose McGowan had a couple of questions of for her royal annoyingness, Hillary Clinton, about her husband and his victims.

And we’re going to bet ol’ Hilldawg won’t be overly anxious to answer any of them.

See for yourself.

Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husbandâ€™s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didnâ€™t think so pic.twitter.com/CR5Xs6Ppj6 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

Paging Juanita Broaddrick.

Paging Leslie Millwee.

Paging Paula Jones.

Paging Kathleen Willey.

Paging Monica Lewinsky.

Wow, Hillary … when you look at these women in a list like this … just wow.

And her dig at Gam-Gam over her friendship with Havey Weinstein is also cutting.

Yuck.

Serious amounts of yuck.

All she cared about is how much power she can have — mark p (@revereshorty) October 11, 2019

Which is why she worked so hard to protect Bill from his consequences …

Her only concern was, is, and always will be power and control and like other Democrats, the end justifies the means.

New rule: No one that has power and influence over a majority of the population is allowed a human firewall. No one. — Dark Star Bomb 20 (@DarkandtheLight) October 11, 2019

People who can do a whole lot of damage shouldn’t be surrounded by Teflon?

Sounds good to us.

