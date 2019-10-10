As Twitchy reported, Mark Ruffalo was his usual, horrible self and refused to get on board with Ellen DeGeneras’ speech about being good to one another even if you disagree politically. Her speech came after the Left lost their ever-loving shiznit over footage of her sitting next to George W. Bush at a Cowboys game.

Her speech was awesome.

Ruffalo’s reaction? Not so much.

Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019

Brought to justice?

Hulk MORON.

Seriously.

Does he want Obama brought to justice for all of the dronings? For dropping bomb after bomb? Doesn’t that make him a war criminal as well? Asking for a friend.

Kimberley Strassel made an example of Ruffalo.

You have to wonder just how many people the left would put in jail, if they had their way. https://t.co/WDPHDVzplX — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 10, 2019

Scary, ain’t it? These are the same yahoos who openly talk about jailing ‘climate change deniers’.

Oh don't doubt for a minute they'd have purges and show trials, but it would be different this time because they're on the right side of history. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 10, 2019

They wish the US had a Siberia like location. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) October 10, 2019

Nice! So much #hypocrisy from the left. @MarkRuffalo I guess this bomb dropper is ok though…right. Not to mention #Libya and on and on. — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) October 10, 2019

Beneath the thin prickly skin, every progressive is a wannabe boxcar-stuffer. — Terry_Jim 📻 Terry in CB (@Terry_Jim) October 10, 2019

If you don't believe their way, that's a crime. It's #kidsthink. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) October 10, 2019

All of US. — Michael Cordeiro (@methinksright) October 10, 2019

It’s simple. Anyone who disagrees with them. — Lee Spector, Ed.D. (@lspect01) October 10, 2019

We may one day find out. — Q. T. Kepler (@qtkpr) October 10, 2019

Man, we hope not.

Related:

‘STOP playing games’: GOP Senator Joni Ernst absolutely DROPS Nancy Pelosi for cowardly subtweeting her

‘Unprecedented and un-American!’ Rep. Doug Collins lights Dems up for impeachment investigation behind closed doors (watch)

SHE MAAAD! An ANGRY AOC lashes out while defending her pricy hairdo proving she kinda sorta TOTALLY missed the point