As Twitchy reported, Mark Ruffalo was his usual, horrible self and refused to get on board with Ellen DeGeneras’ speech about being good to one another even if you disagree politically. Her speech came after the Left lost their ever-loving shiznit over footage of her sitting next to George W. Bush at a Cowboys game.

Her speech was awesome.

Ruffalo’s reaction? Not so much.

Brought to justice?

Hulk MORON.

Seriously.

Does he want Obama brought to justice for all of the dronings? For dropping bomb after bomb? Doesn’t that make him a war criminal as well? Asking for a friend.

Kimberley Strassel made an example of Ruffalo.

Scary, ain’t it? These are the same yahoos who openly talk about jailing ‘climate change deniers’.

Man, we hope not.

