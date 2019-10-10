Once again, Rep. Doug Collins wasn’t shy about ripping into the Democrats for the charade (we believe he once called it a masquerade) they’ve been pushing with their impeachment investigation behind closed doors.

You’d think Democrats would want to be fully transparent, right? After all, what do THEY have to hide? Surely they want each and every American to witness their ‘fight’ to protect the Constitution.

Heh.

Ok, every once in awhile we totally crack ourselves up.

Watch.

Conducting an impeachment investigation behind closed doors isn’t just unprecedented—it’s un-American. It doesn’t afford due process, and it’s not what we’re about. pic.twitter.com/5P3iGbOVbb — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 10, 2019

‘Impeachment run in secret and Democrats are losing credibility.’

Spot on.

And we know, we’ve said this before but Collins’ slow, friendly accent just makes it even better.

Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, Democrats

Related:

SHE MAAAD! An ANGRY AOC lashes out while defending her pricy hairdo proving she kinda sorta TOTALLY missed the point

And THIS is why we don’t take any of them seriously –> Check out the silly things Dems have voted to advance impeachment over

Nothing but NET! Brit Hume uses piece from The Babylon Bee to DUNK on the NBA /China and ouch