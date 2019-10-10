It feels like Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since the moment he beat Hillary Clinton. Who knew you could try and advance impeachment for someone because your party lost a really embarrassing election.

Guys, we’re not even kidding, the number of times Democrats have voted to ‘advance’ the impeachment of Trump is silly, and the only thing sillier has been their rationale.

Phil Kerpen was good enough to put a thread together:

IMPEACHMENT HOUSE FLOOR VOTE RECAP Impeachment #1

December 6, 2017 58 Dems voted to advance impeachment for the "high crime" of dissing NFL anthem protestshttps://t.co/ZHHbVIaxOL pic.twitter.com/rroKePEYel — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 10, 2019

So they wanted to impeach Trump because he dissed NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

The monster.

But wait, there’s more …

Impeachment #2

January 19, 2018 66 Dems voted to advance impeachment for the "high crime" of saying s-hole countrieshttps://t.co/rAdQC18JbH pic.twitter.com/Wj02b6S877 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 10, 2019

We’re seeing a theme here and that’s Democrats voting to advance impeachment over things the president has said. Not actions, not policy … stupid things he said.

And then there’s this.

Impeachment #3

July 17, 2019 95 Dems voted to advance impeachment for the "high crime" of insulting The Squadhttps://t.co/PTLEe6Fbjk pic.twitter.com/4mEatXlZcr — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 10, 2019

And they wonder why none of us take them the least bit seriously.

>Blumpf makes mean tweets about the NFL This is an outrage! #Impeach — John Filiss (@JohnFiliss) October 10, 2019

The best they got 🤡😂😂 — Emily Miller (@meemilymiller) October 10, 2019

Sad, ain’t it?

