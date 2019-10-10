It feels like Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since the moment he beat Hillary Clinton. Who knew you could try and advance impeachment for someone because your party lost a really embarrassing election.

Guys, we’re not even kidding, the number of times Democrats have voted to ‘advance’ the impeachment of Trump is silly, and the only thing sillier has been their rationale.

Phil Kerpen was good enough to put a thread together:

So they wanted to impeach Trump because he dissed NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

The monster.

But wait, there’s more …

We’re seeing a theme here and that’s Democrats voting to advance impeachment over things the president has said. Not actions, not policy … stupid things he said.

And then there’s this.

And they wonder why none of us take them the least bit seriously.

Sad, ain’t it?

