Wait wait wait … a State Department official may have been monitoring the communications of multiple journalists?!

SAY IT AIN’T SO.

We’re shocked, SHOCKED!

Ok, not really.

Breaking: Congressman Nunes just told @seanhannity he has evidence suggesting a State Department official may have been monitoring the communications of multiple journalists. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 10, 2019

Here’s the actual interview:

You might say, she was just following Obama's lead… Nunes to ask State Dept. about 'strange' and irregular' requests to monitor US journalists in Ukrainehttps://t.co/QN4eDo4tbD — Heather Vance-Nelson (@hnvance40) October 10, 2019

From Fox News:

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he intends to ask the State Department for more information about “strange” and “irregular” requests allegedly made by ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to monitor the communications of U.S. journalists in the country. Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Fox News’ “Hannity” that he’s looking to ask Yovanovitch during her scheduled testimony Friday about her alleged efforts to monitor reporters.

Gosh, we wonder which journalists the State Department may have been monitoring?

Hrm.

Everything old is new again. https://t.co/xNaheFJ8bg — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 10, 2019

OH, that’s right.

And Sharyl would know.

You and James Rosen. — Moodle Soup (@MooChirp) October 10, 2019

I was just going to reference Sharyl Attiksson to this tweet! Still so Un-American what happened to her. Still so wrong. Still so frightening. Her story is one of the main reasons why I voted for Trump. — GittaGuttland (@guttland) October 10, 2019

Hey! I know a journalist that had HER communications monitored…and house broken into, computer hacked and intimidated to boot.

Keep up the good fight Sharyl. — Clark in Tomball (@Cajun_Clark) October 10, 2019

That reminds me. How is your case going with that? — Billy V Deen II (@mrdeenco) October 10, 2019

Right?

They act like this is a breaking story. You wrote a book about it. Maybe you will finally get the doc's you need. — Dave Czarnecki (@czar_WI) October 10, 2019

You know when Sharyl saw this she thought to herself, ‘Well, DUH.’

*popcorn*

