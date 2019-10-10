Wait wait wait … a State Department official may have been monitoring the communications of multiple journalists?!

SAY IT AIN’T SO.

We’re shocked, SHOCKED!

Ok, not really.

Here’s the actual interview:

From Fox News:

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he intends to ask the State Department for more information about “strange” and “irregular” requests allegedly made by ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to monitor the communications of U.S. journalists in the country.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Fox News’ “Hannity”  that he’s looking to ask Yovanovitch during her scheduled testimony Friday about her alleged efforts to monitor reporters.

Gosh, we wonder which journalists the State Department may have been monitoring?

Hrm.

OH, that’s right.

And Sharyl would know.

Right?

You know when Sharyl saw this she thought to herself, ‘Well, DUH.’

*popcorn*

