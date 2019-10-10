We get it.

Jessica Valenti is a feminist, and part of modern-day feminism is constantly playing the victim card when any woman (on their side) comes under criticism. Take for example the media writing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s $300 hairdo. The main reason the media covered this (although really it is a non-story) is that $300 for a hairdo seems like an awful lot of money for a socialist who complains about rich people all of the time to spend.

It has ZERO to do with her sex.

1) this would obvs never be a story about a man 2) this is not an expensive haircut/color for a public figure who is frequently on TV 3) if her hair was raggedy, that would be the lead story instead 4) 🙄🙄🙄🙄https://t.co/CyXaQ860ts — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 10, 2019

Notice she says it would NEVER be a story about a man.

That’s important.

She continued.

Sorry you don’t get to create beauty standards that require women to spends hundreds or thousands a year to be considered presentable and then hate us for it — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 10, 2019

IT’S ALL A PLOT. A PLOT! DOWN WITH THE PATRIARCHY!

Except there have been plenty of men in politics who have been criticized for what they’ve spent on their appearance … like John Edwards.

Umm…@JessicaValenti…I guess you're too young to remember the controversies about both Bill Clinton and John Edwards getting massively expensive haircuts, the former stopping Air Force One on a taxiway to let the stylist on board. https://t.co/My5HihgHY9 — Bern Need Bandages (@TheGreyMouser1) October 10, 2019

I can totally see why John Edwards haircut was so expensive. pic.twitter.com/I5hcgI9n3W — Drew Dyck (@drewdyck) October 10, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

1) meet John Edward's https://t.co/apROW9t7lo 2) yes it is. 3) you are right but it doesnt take $300 haircuts to look presentable in public — Fred Moses (@kcfan85) October 10, 2019

John Edwards, Mitt Romney, and Rick Perry’s all had multiple articles written about their hair cuts – Perry swore by a 25 dollar haircut, while Edwards and Romney both cleared 800/month whil campaigning. It was a big deal. https://t.co/WYSAAvVCwb — BooPaulsDraculaRace (@GegenHakenkreuz) October 10, 2019

$800 a month on their hair.

Wowza.

Unless John Edwards haircut is secretly behind oppressing Hong Kong or killing Jeffery Epstein I don’t know why it’s trending. — Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) October 10, 2019

In other words, yes, everything is still stupid.

You’re welcome.

