It is just us or does the Sleeping Giants account come across as the most ‘Karen’ account EVER? We get it, the Left nags and scolds and harasses people … it’s sort of their thing these days, but man, nobody is more annoying and shrill than this account.

Here’s our comment: If @nbc brass is found to have known about Lauer’s actions and covered them up or, if like Fox News did with O’Reilly, settled lawsuits on behalf of Lauer, everyone in management should be canned. https://t.co/drZHmJwEn2 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 9, 2019

Notice that even though these so-called Giants are babbling about NBC they find some way to drag up Fox News.

Ok, Karen.

RedSteeze chimed in:

Stunning courage on display here. https://t.co/bndoKFzLkK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

Right? There is no one and nothing braver than a mega-Karen … heh.

And like any other Karen, Sleeping Giants got super emotional and made it super personal. We’re just surprised they didn’t ask to speak to Steeze’s manager.

Great to have the hack who spent literally 0 tweets criticizing Eric Bolling, Bill O’Reilly or Roger Ailes’ sexual misadventures lecture us on this. If he had only checked our many tweets on Harvey Weinstein and Les Moonves, his narrative wouldn’t fall apart so easily. https://t.co/cswikpkCRe — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 9, 2019

But of course, why would you criticize Fox when they’re cutting your checks? Stunning bravery, indeed. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 9, 2019

Except anyone with half a brain in their heads knows Steeze has absolutely been critical of Fox News. The important piece here is, ‘half a brain’.

Probably should learn twitter search function a bit better for a super serial PR action firm. https://t.co/Ch1BMLtWIx pic.twitter.com/IDKR4YFqz9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2019

Told ya’.

And this is where they went super-duper-mega Karen.

Wow. Raging at a dead guy. Stunningly brave. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 9, 2019

True story.

Brutal comeback. Going to nurse these horrific burns now. Not sure we’ll recover. https://t.co/bONeENVfei — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 10, 2019

THEY’RE NOT OWNED! THEY’RE NOT! ELEVENTY.

It wasn’t a comeback. I’m genuinely concerned for you right now. https://t.co/ohOMX49J7k — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2019

TDS is a helluva drug.

T.

K.

O.

