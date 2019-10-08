James Clapper admitted Obama asked the ‘Deep State’ to investigate Trump.

Seriously.

No, we’re not making that up … watch.

"What Obama told us to do…." pic.twitter.com/KEKHTx40j3 — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) October 8, 2019

‘Uh, I don’t know … I don’t think there was any wrongdoing. We just did what our Commander in Chief told us to do.’

Alrighty then.

And that CIC was Obama. Huh.

Guess they can wrap this whole mess up now, right?

EL OH EL.

Holy crap.

ICYMI: James Clapper literally admitted on camera that it was president Obama that ordered the Code Red against candidate/POTUS-Elect/POTUS Trump:https://t.co/49obDMMvls — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 8, 2019

Just said it in passing, like it was common knowledge.

Wow.

To be fair we’re not entirely sure he realized what he admitted but OMG.

Clapper is the weakest link. Pressure him, he will spill the beans. He has been the weakest link since all this began. So much time wasted. If they had leaned on him in beginning all this would be over. — Dodi Livergood (@ldodi2000) October 8, 2019

He may not be the weakest leak but he’s definitely the chattiest.

Although even Brennan admitted he may have been fooled by bad info concerning Trump’s Russian connections.

Funny how all of this starts coming out when the investigations start going the other way.

Get the popcorn because it’s just starting to get GOOD.

Related:

Let the backpedaling BEGIN! John Brennan admits he ‘may have been fooled’ by bad info on Trump’s Russia connections

Brit Hume only needs 2 WORDS to sum up Elizabeth Warren getting caught LYING (again) about alleged pregnancy firing

WHOA, she’s right! Sharyl Attkisson points out 1 very DAMNING fact for Dems accusing Trump of using foreigners for political gain